Dyson Beauty unveils Amber Silk: the colorway of the festive season

Inspired by the glow of firelight, the joy of gathering with loved ones, and the sparkle of celebration, Dyson's design teams draw on their expertise in CMF - Color, Material, and Finish - to create tools that perform beautifully and look exceptional. The Amber Silk colorway is the latest expression of this philosophy, bringing together:

Toasty burgundy – echoing the changing of the seasons and the richness of mulled wine evenings.

Warm copper – reflecting the ember glow of fires and the enduring beauty of the season.

Pale pink champagne – capturing the joy of toasting to moments with friends and family.

With its lustrous, metallic finish, the Amber Silk colorway - warm copper, toasty burgundy, and pale pink champagne - elevates daily beauty routines into something magical. It's a colorway that embodies the joy of festive rituals, from the rustle of ribbon and the twinkle of lights to the quiet, cherished moments the season brings.

The Gift of Healthy Hair

From hair dryers to multi-stylers to straighteners, Dyson's hair care range is engineered for all hair types and designed to protect against extreme heat damage. Like a fine champagne, Dyson Beauty tools are crafted to deliver results that last - promoting long-term hair health with intelligent heat control and advanced digital motor technology.

Now, in Amber Silk, each device becomes more than a tool: it's a keepsake, a celebration, a part of the seasonal ritual of self-care.

The limited-edition Amber Silk collection includes:

Dyson Supersonic Nural™hair dryer – Dyson's most intelligent hair dryer, with Nural™sensor technology to protect scalp health1 and enhance shine. Price: $499.99

Dyson's most intelligent hair dryer, with Nural™sensor technology to protect scalp health1 and enhance shine. Price: $499.99 Dyson Supersonic r™hair dryer – Dyson's most powerful, lightest, and most precise hair dryer to date. Price: $569.99

Dyson's most powerful, lightest, and most precise hair dryer to date. Price: $569.99 Dyson Airwrap i.d.™multi-styler and dryer – Featuring Bluetooth® technology for personalized styling and new attachments for endless festive looks. Price: $599.99

Featuring Bluetooth® technology for personalized styling and new attachments for endless festive looks. Price: $599.99 Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x™multi-styler and dryer – Powered by Dyson's fastest and most powerful hair care digital motor for six styling modes with no heat damage. Price: $699.99

Powered by Dyson's fastest and most powerful hair care digital motor for six styling modes with no heat damage. Price: $699.99 Dyson Airstrait™dryer and straightener – Straightens from wet to dry using only air, preserving hair health while creating naturally sleek styles. Price: $499.99

Amber Silk: A Seasonal CMF Story Creating Amber Silk was a collaboration between Dyson's CMF (Color, Material, Finish) designers and engineers - a process that blends natural inspiration with technical precision. The team is constantly researching how color emerges naturally in our surroundings, and in the case of Amber Silk, their research took place close to home: the Dyson farms in Lincolnshire, England.

1 When used in Scalp protect mode.

Amber Silk draws from the pigments found in autumn leaves – yellow flavonols, orange carotenoids, and red/purple anthocyanins - which work together to protect the leaf and signal seasonal change.

To determine the precise hues of the Amber Silk colorway, Dyson's CMF designers delved into the psychology of these colors. What does a physical marker of seasonal change mean to someone personally? How can color awaken a memory or feeling?

The design team explored the sensory cues of the festive period: the warmth of candlelight, the glow of copper cookware, the richness of spiced wine, and the sparkle of a champagne toast.

From hundreds of tonal studies, three hues were selected for their balance and harmony, tying together the comforting tones of the Dyson farming leaves and the inviting vibrancy of the festive season: pale pink champagne, warm copper, and toasty burgundy. These tones were then tested under different lighting conditions - from the soft glow of winter mornings to the sparkle of Christmas evenings - to ensure they would shimmer and shift beautifully in any setting.

The finish was achieved through a metallic coating process that enhances color depth while ensuring long-lasting durability. Every curve of each Dyson tool was considered to optimize light reflection, giving Amber Silk its signature luster. The result is a CMF design that is as technically robust as it is seasonally expressive, making Amber Silk the true colorway of the season.

SOURCE Dyson

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED