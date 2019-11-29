Dyson V8 & V10 Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Dyson V10, V8, V7 & More Cordless Vacuum Sales Reviewed by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best Dyson Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on Dyson vacuum cleaners, hair dryers and styling kits, air purifiers, heaters and fans are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts at Deal Tomato.

Best Dyson deals:

● Save up to 40% on Dyson V8 vacuum cleaners at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated Dyson V8 Animal & Absolute cordless vacuum cleaners

● Save up to $200 on Dyson V10 Animal & Absolute cordless stick vacuum cleaners at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on Dyson's best-selling lightweight V10 range with strong suction power

● Save on the Dyson V11 cordless vacuum at Amazon

● Save up to $150 on Dyson V7 vacuums at Amazon

● Save up to 40% on a wide range of Dyson V6, V7, V8 & V10 Animal & Absolute Cordless Vacuums on sale at Walmart

● Save up to $200 on Dyson cordless vacuums - including deals on top-rated Dyson Cyclone & Motorhead cord-free vacuums at Walmart

● Save up to 47% on Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifiers at Amazon

● Save on the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer & more premium hair dryers at Walmart

● Save $50 on Dyson AirWrap Hair Styling at Amazon - the styling kit increases volume and shape by combining powerful airflow with controlled heat

● Save up to $250 on select Dyson technology at Dyson.com

● Save up to 60% on a wide range of Dyson vacuum cleaners, Supersonic hair dryers and Pure Cool air purifiers at Amazon - including savings on top-rated Dyson V6, V7, V8, V10 & V11 cordless vacuums

● Save up to $250 on Dyson vacuums, hair dryers & purifiers at Walmart - check the latest deals on V8, V7, V6, cordless vacuums and Dyson Supersonic hair dryers

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Dyson is a popular tech brand that was resurrected in the UK. It is best known for making top-rated vacuums in a wide-range of styles including handheld vacuums, canister vacuums, cordless vacuums, upright vacuums and robot vacuums. Their most popular vacuum versions include the V6 cord-free stick vacuum, the V7 Motorhead and the V8 Animal Extra Cordless sticks. They also make air purifiers, fans, heaters and, most recently, hair tools. In 2016, Dyson branched out and started making hair dryers, and since then, their Supersonic hair dryer has gained a lot of success and was labelled the most awarded hair dryer of 2017 according to Allure.

How much can shoppers save on items during Black Friday? Black Friday deals are typically offered with sizable discounts to increase overall sales. Last year, online retailers hoped to draw shoppers away from Toys R Us by listing toy deals with an average discount of 31 percent, according to Adobe Digital Insights.

In recent years, more shoppers have been moving away from brick-and-mortar stores and towards online purchases. According to CNBC, the total revenue from online sales during Black Friday reached $6.22 billion in 2018, which is 23.6% more than the preceding year.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato