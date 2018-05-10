Dyspareunia: CMS Clarification Results In Expanded Treatment And Coverage Under Medicare Part D

BURNSVILLE, Minn., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISSWSH.org) is pleased to announce and recognize the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) clarification of the statutory intent of "Prescription Drug Benefits" section 1860D-2(e)(2)(A) of the Social Security Act, stating that drugs for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia (pain during sexual intercourse) due to menopause, are not excluded from Medicare Part D coverage when used consistent with this labeling.
ISSWSH, alongside the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and many other interested parties are committed to women's health and particularly sexual health. James A. Simon, MD, President of ISSWSH, thanks these partners and commends CMS for this clarification that now allows women suffering from dyspareunia, to access expanded treatment options and get coverage under Medicare Part D.
Dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA), also referred to as genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM), can affect up to 40% of all postmenopausal women. This is a chronic and progressive medical condition resulting from decreases in androgens and estrogens at the time of menopause. Unlike vasomotor symptoms of menopause (e.g., hot flashes and night sweats), GSM typically does not subside without treatment.
ISSWSH is a multidisciplinary, academic, and scientific organization that provides opportunities for communication among scholars, researchers, and practitioners about women's sexual function and sexual experience, supports the highest standards of ethics and professionalism in research, education, and clinical practice of women's sexuality, and provides the public with accurate information about women's sexuality and sexual health.
