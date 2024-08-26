Dysrupt Acquires Armscye to Expand Performance Marketing and Brand Strategy Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dysrupt, a leading global marketing agency, today announced the acquisition of Armscye, a renowned performance marketing and brand strategy firm. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances Dysrupt's consulting and execution capabilities, reinforcing its dominance in the digital marketing arena.

"Media execution is central to what we do at Dysrupt," said Jarod Haness, Founder of Dysrupt. "By bringing Armscye's expertise on board, we're significantly enhancing our ability to deliver comprehensive and effective marketing solutions that drive tangible results for our clients."

This acquisition uniquely positions Dysrupt at the intersection of entertainment and consumer marketing, coupled with Armscye's deep-rooted expertise in retail/e-commerce and early-stage technology. The combined strength of both agencies solidifies Dysrupt as a frontrunner in both consumer and B2B marketing sectors.

"Joining forces with Dysrupt is a complete game changer" said Drew Chambers and Chris Bryan, Co-Founders of Armscye. " Dysrupt's experienced team significantly increases the depth of service available to our clients while also allowing us to combine expertise with great people who think about brand communication, service, innovation, and agile tactics at the highest level."

"This acquisition is a bold move toward our vision of providing the most comprehensive full-service agency experience in the industry," Haness added. "Together, we will not just meet but exceed the expectations of our clients, setting new benchmarks in the marketing world."

About Armscye

Armscye was founded to bring performance marketing and brand strategy expertise to emerging and high-growth companies. The firm quickly gained recognition for its focus on business outcomes and growth goals, offering services including brand strategy, performance marketing, email marketing, e-commerce analytics, painted door testing, persona building, customer acquisition, and conversion funnel optimization.

Armscye's client portfolio includes a range of emerging and high-growth companies offering innovative products and services across retail/e-commerce and early-stage technology sectors.

About Dysrupt

Dysrupt was founded by Jarod Haness and Nate Lorenzen, two media insiders who hail from Meta, Microsoft, Disney, and AOL.

Leading the charge in media, Dysrupt delivers triple-digit performance boosts for public and venture-backed companies with cutting-edge performance creative, mixed media modeling, and top-tier strategy and execution.

Discover more at dysrupt.com or reach out to [email protected].

