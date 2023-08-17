The perfect combination of innovation and technology: DYU presents a new definition of the future of mobility

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DYU, a renowned brand in the electric bike industry, announced its participation in the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show in Hong Kong on October 11-14, 2023. At the exhibition, DYU will showcase models including the T1, FF500, M5, A9, D3+, C1, and C2, offering consumers and industry professionals an opportunity to experience and understand DYU products up close.

Exhibition Details:

Date: October 11-14, 2023

Venue: Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show, Hong Kong

Booth Address: 11Q28

DYU Electric Bike Brand Debuts Star Products at 2023 Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show

The most anticipated DYU T1 will also show in the exhibition."DYU T1 provides an intuitive and energy-efficient experience by accurately measuring pedal-torque, cadence, and speed. The motor's output power adjusts seamlessly based on terrain and riding behavior, delivering a ride that's as intelligent as it is smooth. Crafted with a Magnesium Alloy Frame, this bike is not only lighter but also provides superior shock-absorbing support for a comfortable and safe ride." DYU spokesperson Lisa says," The sleek and dynamic design sets it apart, and with a removable battery that is not only convenient for charging but also equipped with an anti-theft device, the DYU T1 prioritizes your battery's safety. Welcome to join our show and work with us."

For more details, please visit: DYU T1 Product Page

The FF500 is a high-tech electric ride that's sure to impress off-road enthusiasts and urban adventurers alike. Armed with a powerful 500W motor and rugged fat tires, it guarantees a smooth and thrilling experience even on the most challenging terrains. The inclusion of a 18650 LG lithium battery, fortified with a Battery Management System (BMS), ensures efficient energy consumption and provides a generous 48V 14AH, extending the travel range. A multifunctional LED display is a handy feature, giving you real-time updates on mileage, voltage, current speed, and other essential notifications. But the innovation doesn't stop there; the FF500's foldable design allows for easy storage at home or in the car, making it a convenient companion for everyday commuting or weekend getaways. The cherry on top is its front shock-absorbing system, enhancing ride comfort and giving riders the confidence to tackle any path they choose. Whether you're hitting the trails or cruising the city streets, the FF500 is built to deliver an extraordinary riding experience. For more details, please visit: DYU FF500 Product Page

DYU has always been committed to providing consumers with high-quality, innovative, and high-performance products. This exhibition is an excellent opportunity for everyone to get to know and experience DYU products better.

All consumers and industry professionals interested in electric bikes are welcome to visit booth 11028 for a closer look and to discuss future mobility solutions.

About DYU

DYU is a leading electric bike manufacturer dedicated to offering the most advanced, comfortable, and safe riding experiences to consumers worldwide. Through continuous technological innovation and product development, DYU has established itself as a benchmark in the electric bike industry.

DYU invites all electric bike enthusiasts and industry professionals to Booth 11Q28 for a closer look at their cutting-edge products.

