DYU Relocates to New Office, Embarking on a Fresh Journey

DYU

29 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

DYU electric bike company headquarters relocated to a new office in Shenzhen, marking the beginning of a fresh journey.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DYU, a major player in the smart mobility industry, achieved a significant milestone this scorching May as it officially relocated to the Shenzhen Longhua Digital Innovation Center, commencing a new chapter in the company's development. In addition to the office in Shenzhen, DYU now has seven offices located in Europe, the USA, and China.

The relocation ceremony took place at the brand-new DYU office, spanning over 2,000 square meters, where distinguished guests and partners gathered to celebrate the move. The atmosphere was vibrant, with colorful flags fluttering and an air of excitement.

Amidst laughter and cheers, the relocation ceremony kicked off with DYU founders and guests joining together for the celebratory activities. They cut the ribbon for DYU's new "home," symbolizing the company's fresh start. Mr. Leven Lee, Chairman of DYU, shared the company's achievements and future prospects, presenting an outline of the company's development plans. Mr. Tian Jinliang, General Manager and Chief Technology Officer of DYU, expressed his confidence and expectations for the future in his speech.

During the ceremony, the guests had the opportunity to tour the new DYU office and showed great interest in the exhibition showcasing the company's complete product lineup. Long-time friends gathered together, engaging in conversations about friendship and collaboration, witnessing DYU's journey of growth.

The relocation celebration featured a variety of colorful programs, including captivating artistic performances and a lucky draw session. At the end of the festivities, winners received generous prizes, sharing in the joyous occasion.

This relocation symbolizes a bright future of development and expansion for DYU. With a fresh appearance, superior office environment, and a strong team, DYU will continue to shine in the field of smart mobility. In 2023, DYU will embark on a new journey, looking forward to achieving even greater milestones in its new office and making substantial contributions to the advancement of the smart mobility industry.

DYU is a leading electric bike manufacturer that designs and produces innovative and high-quality e-bikes for customers around the world. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for cycling, DYU aims to provide customers with the best electric bike experience possible.

