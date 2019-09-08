DYU Smart Bike 2019 new product launch and brand upgrade show are successfully held in Germany

In recent years, consumption upgrades have brought about the growth of high-end products. The most popular electric bicycles for consumers are not staying at the stage of transportation, but moving towards intelligent, technological, personalized and branded development. It is not difficult to see that brand is a kind of evaluation and cognition of a company and its products, but also a kind of trust.

After the announcement of the brand new upgrade, the DYU V1 new product release is even more exciting. Li Wei, the founder of DYU, explained the design concept of the new product. With LESS IS MORE as the core, the design of the whole vehicle fully reflects the less is more, the hidden battery design, and the body is integrated into a simple and generous frame. DYU V1 meets the needs of today's young and diverse people: smart butler APP, security guards, sci-fi lighting, ultra-comfortable wide seats. It looks like a stripe of dazzling light, simple and clear V-shaped frame is rock-solid, and it equips the front and rear double shock absorption system with the DYU third generation DTST sensing system, making riding easier and more energy efficient. The new product perfectly expresses the spirit of "simple, free and distinctive" for young people. It has created a unique smart and connected travel experience for young people, bringing consumers a unique and more comfortable life. Finally, Li Wei said that the V1 may be the most fashionable and comfortable model with the miniature lithium battery.

Patrick, a DYU smart bike dealer from Germany, personally take a ride on it for a test after a full-scale understanding of the DYU Smart Bike V1, exclaiming it's awesome and like it very much. When asked about "What thoughts do you have about the DYU new product, he said, "The new product is getting more and more fashionable, the DYU positioning is getting clearer, and the brand culture DNA is becoming more and more obvious. DYU not only demonstrates a new fashion attitude, but also brings a way of life." All the guests and dealers present are very confident with DYU Smart Bike new series. They said that not only in Germany, but also in Europe as a whole, they can see the DYU and see that China is leading the European market. Click here to read the complete news.

