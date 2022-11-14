DYU to Launch DYU FF500 Fat Tire 500W Folding Electric Bike

The Folding Electric Bike with a 500W Powerful Motor and a Removable Battery

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the release of DYU King750 bike, DYU company as a renowned compact and folding electric bike brand and manufacturer committed to reedifying urban mobility, is proud to announce the launch of another new micro-mobility product, DYU FF500 electric bike, aka DYU Ostrich. The upcoming DYU FF500 keeps in mind what riders actually need and features its practical & strong performance and convenient folding body and swappable battery design.

DYU FF500 Electric Bike

First and foremost, DYU FF500 comes with a 48V/500W high-power motor. With the high-speed motor, high torque and high-efficiency design, the electric bike is able to realize a maximum 20 mph high speed. Compared to the speed of the DYU D series, the DYU FF500 speed is increased by 30%. The average speed for professional cyclists while traversing on flat terrain is 25-28 mph, so the speed of FF500 is faster than most bike riders, and it will be more than enough for daily commuting or short travel use. Together with the fat tires, there will be a fun ride even on challenging terrains.

Meanwhile, a removable 14ah large-capacity battery is installed to echo the high-performance motor. And the reliable 18650 LG lithium battery comes with professional battery management system (BMS). A new structure of 13 series, 4 parallel and 52 batteries is applied. It saves energy when you ride and continually optimizes battery performance for an improved range. Generally, it carries the rider 34~43mile per charge in pedal assist mode without any problem. This long distance covers 90% of riders' daily urban cycling needs. Then no need to be anxious about the left volume of electricity in your bike anymore.

At the same time, DYU FF500 is safe and ergonomic. Left and right double power-off brake levers stop motor output promptly, and the front and rear double hydraulic premium disc brakes are sensitive, stable, and bring more safety for riding. Fitness mode, pure electric mode, and power-assisted riding mode with the support of an advanced Shimano 7-speed transmission system make your riding customizable and in full control under your own preferences. No matter you like doing more fitness yourself or like letting electricity do the job, going uphill or sliding downhill, all the needs can be fulfilled perfectly with the least effort by both the rider and the motor. In addition, 12 magnetic dual Hall speed cadence sensor makes pedal riding easier and more energy efficient.

"We are thrilled to add the DYU FF500 to our wide assortment of popular micro-mobility vehicles and to bring this innovative e-bike to urban riders in Europe and the U.S.," said DYU CEO and founder, Leven Lee, "DYU FF500 is a versatile solution with impressive city range, delivering urban mobility for riders and businesses alike. Whilst our FF500 offerings help meet a wider range of user needs."

Learn more about DYU FF500:

https://dyucycle.com/products/dyu-ff500-fat-tire-electric-bike

https://dyuglobal.com/product/dyu-ff500-folding-electric-bike/

DYU, Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China focuses on designing, researching, manufacturing and selling of electric bicycles. DYU has a self-operated production factory located in Huizhou. DYU had an annual electric two-wheeled vehicle production capacity of approximately 600 thousand units, supported by more than 200 employees. DYU's global network covered over 60 countries worldwide and consisted of over 100 distributors.

