Dzinly's ProPartner Exterior Home Renovation Platform Seamlessly Integrates AI with a Human Touch for Industry Professionals

DETROIT, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dzinly , a leading innovator in the exterior home design and build process, announced its ProPartner home improvement technology platform to meet the specific needs of builders, contractors and trade professionals including painters, roofers and cladding specialists.

Dzinly's ProPartner produces realistic renderings of your project and can provide precise quantity and measurement specifications at unmatched speeds.

Builders and a wide array of exterior home renovation professionals can now tap into Dzinly's AI-rich platform and exceptional network of designers, renderers, architects, and landscape designers to present clients with customized options and professional renderings for their home and remove the guesswork from exterior paint jobs, proposed architectural changes, design upgrades and landscaping.

Dzinly's technology upends the time-consuming and costly conventional process of sorting through small samples of building materials and swatches of paint palettes to bring clarity to what a finished home renovation will look like and eliminates frustrations for tradesmen and homeowners alike.

"AI is becoming the standard in design-centric industries and Dzinly presents an incredible opportunity for any builder, contractor or tradesman who wants to streamline renovation projects for their clients as well as grow their own business," said Jackie Mosher, co-founder and COO of Dzinly. "Dzinly's design team is unique in that it utilizes AI tools while ensuring the human element of design craftsmanship remains at the core of the process which is a crucial balance to strike in order to maintain design integrity yet deliver quick results."

By simply uploading a photo or plans on its platform, Dzinly instantly identifies the external components of a house and provides a rendering based on desired upgrades. It offers the ability to toggle between brand name paint colors on doors, shutters, or an entire house, as well as see new added features such as dormers, porches, cladding, trim and lighting from a variety of building materials and manufacturers.

"The multitude of building material and paint color choices is daunting for most homeowners who often suffer from decision fatigue," said Greg La Marco, La Marco Homes. "Dzinly's platform is revolutionizing this experience and ensuring that everyone involved in a project has a clear understanding of what the end product will look like. This helps identify potential issues or challenges before construction or painting begins and reduces the need for costly revisions or changes during the physical renovation process."

Access to comprehensive architectural plans, precise building material quantities, construction specifications , and additional qualified contractor resources are part of Dzinly's platform for professionals working with clients who want architectural changes on their home.

