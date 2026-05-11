DZONE Skydiving Launches First-Ever Industry Franchise; Milestone Sale Marks New Era for $185 Billion Adventure Economy

DZONE pioneers scalable business model for skydiving operations as long-time staff member becomes first official franchisee; Historic maturation of the sport highlighted at "Safety Day" in Three Forks, MT.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DZONE Franchising Corporation reached a historic milestone in the aviation and extreme sports sector with the official sale and transition of its first franchise location. Eric Skroch, a veteran staff member and resident of Three Forks, purchased the assets of the DZONE® Bozeman location, becoming the first official franchisee of the DZONE Skydiving brand.

High-stakes trust: DZONE Franchising Corporation founder Abbie Mashaal takes to the skies with the brand's first-ever franchisee, Eric Skroch. "If I can trust him with my life, I can trust him with the DZONE® brand," said Mashaal. The historic transition of the DZONE® Skydiving - Bozeman location signals a new era of maturity for the $185B adventure tourism economy, proving that even the most extreme sports can be systemized and scaled through a professional franchise model. "If I can trust him with my life, I can trust him with the DZONE® brand." Abbie Mashaal (left), founder of DZONE Franchising Corporation, joins franchisee #1 Eric Skroch (right) for a tandem skydive. The jump celebrated Skroch's acquisition of the DZONE® Bozeman location in Three Forks, MT, marking the first-ever franchise sale in the skydiving industry. Skroch, a long-time DZONE staff member, officially inked the deal on May 1, 2026.

The deal, which was officially signed on May 1, 2026, was announced publicly over the weekend on May 9, during DZONE Bozeman's annual "Safety Day" event. The announcement drew significant local attention, featuring coverage from several media outlets, including a broadcast feature by KBZK Channel 7 Bozeman .

The Maturation of the Adventure Economy

The launch of DZONE's franchise model comes at a time of unprecedented growth for the adventure tourism sector. According to recent industry reports, the North American adventure travel market is valued at approximately $185 billion, with the U.S. sector projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% through 2033.

Skydiving is a primary driver of this high-adrenaline vertical. In 2024, the United States Parachute Association (USPA) recorded an all-time high of 3.88 million skydives conducted in the U.S. alone. This volume, combined with a historic decline in incident rates, highlights an industry that has moved from a niche hobby to a highly professionalized, multi-billion-dollar global industry. DZONE's franchise model is the first to offer entrepreneurs a systemized, scalable way to enter this maturing market while helping jumpers "Feel The Freedom."

"This is a massive moment for our company and the sport," said Abbie Mashaal, founder of DZONE Franchising Corporation. "By launching the first-ever skydiving franchise, we are proving that these high-adrenaline operations can be professionalized and scaled. Seeing Eric—a friend and dedicated team member—take the helm of our Three Forks-based operation is the perfect proof of concept. He knows the market and the DZONE standards better than anyone."

For Skroch, the transition from employee to owner represents a lifelong goal achieved within his local community. Under his leadership, the DZONE Bozeman location will continue to serve the greater Bozeman market, providing world-class skydiving experiences backed by DZONE's national standards.

"Taking this step as the first franchisee in the DZONE network is an incredible honor," said Eric Skroch. "I've seen first-hand how this business changes lives. I'm excited to continue helping our jumpers Feel The Freedom® while proving that skydiving is a viable, professional business opportunity for entrepreneurs."

DZONE Franchising Corporation is now actively seeking additional partners to expand its footprint across the United States, offering a turnkey solution for aviation enthusiasts and business professionals looking to enter the extreme sports market.

About DZONE Franchising Corporation:

DZONE Franchising Corporation is the first company to offer standardized franchise opportunities in the skydiving industry. With a focus on safety, community, and scalable business systems, DZONE helps entrepreneurs launch and manage high-performance skydiving centers under a trusted national brand. Visit us at DZONESKYDIVING.COM to learn more.

Media Contact:

Abbie Mashaal

President

[email protected]

(208) 806-1313

SOURCE DZONE Franchising Corporation