DZSI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead DZS Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Class Period: March 10, 2023 – May 31, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 14, 2023

On June 1, 2023, before the market opened, DZS disclosed that it needs to restate its previously issued financial statements for the first quarter of 2023. The Company further disclosed that the restatement relates to approximately $15 million in revenue recognized in connection with two customer projects.

On this news, DZS's stock price fell $2.17 per share, or approximately 36%, to close at $3.82 per share on June 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) DZS' financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

