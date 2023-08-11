DZSI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds DZS Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 14, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased DZS between March 10, 2023 and May 31, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 14, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, DZS Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DZS' financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

