DZYNE Technologies and Romania's National Defense Company Formalize Collaboration to Build Romanian Defense Capability

Partnership Preceded US Government Announcing a $920 Million FMF Direct Loan Agreement with Romania

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading American autonomous defense company DZYNE Technologies announced a partnership with Romania's national defense company ROMARM to enhance Romania's defense capabilities, particularly in the areas of drone and counter-drone technologies. This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and with support of Romania's Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, and the US Embassy in Bucharest, aims to develop advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and counter-UAS (cUAS) solutions for critical security sectors like border control and infrastructure protection.

The partnership, which preceded the US government announcing a $920 million Foreign Military Financing (FMF) Direct Loan Agreement with Romania, is expected to bolster Romania's defense capability and industrial base, create new jobs, and integrate cutting-edge autonomous solutions into the country's military operations. By leveraging DZYNE's expertise and Romania's commitment to security, the initiative reflects a broader strategy to enhance regional security and technological leadership.

"This agreement represents a critical step forward in our strategic partnership with Romania, reinforcing our shared commitment to enhancing regional security through cutting-edge drone and counter-drone technologies," said Christopher Miller, Chief Strategy Officer for DZYNE Technologies and former acting US Secretary of Defense. "It symbolizes a generational leap toward innovation, combining our expertise with Romania's vision to develop advanced drone and counter-drone capabilities. Together, we will build solutions that redefine the future of defense."

"Together we are ensuring that our armed forces are equipped to meet today's complex geostrategic challenges with agility and confidence," said Emanuel Ioana, General Manager, ROMARM. "This memorandum is not only a promise for the future, but also a reflection of our long-lasting commitment to peace, security, and technological leadership."

DZYNE Technologies develops innovative autonomous defense solutions across the spectrum of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-UAS (cUAS) technologies. DZYNE's Counter UAS solutions have achieved over 1,000 confirmed hostile drone kills in combat environments. The company's autonomous products, ranging from loitering munitions to groundbreaking surveillance platforms, provide cutting-edge capabilities that are both effective and cost-efficient, positioning DZYNE as a leader in the field.

The collaboration between DZYNE and Romania highlights a growing emphasis on innovation. DZYNE is playing a leadership role in both autonomy and counter-autonomy in a period of rapid technological evolution. The company intends to work alongside ROMARM and key Romanian defense companies to research, design, and produce tailored solutions for border security, critical infrastructure protection, and other key domestic security domains.

SOURCE DZYNE Technologies