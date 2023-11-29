DZYNE Technologies Announces Development of New Major Manufacturing Facility in Irvine, California

News provided by

DZYNE Technologies

29 Nov, 2023, 14:07 ET

Facility Development Reinforces DZYNE's Commitment to Partnering with the Department of Defense to Support Current and Future Low-Cost, High Performance UAS Needs

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DZYNE Technologies, a leading provider of advanced uncrewed autonomous systems (UAS) for defense applications, today announced the development of a new 125,000 square foot facility in Irvine, California. The new facility will house DZYNE's growing team of engineers, researchers, and manufacturing personnel, and will provide the company with the space and resources it needs to continue developing cutting-edge autonomous defense solutions for U.S. and international customers.

DZYNE’s new manufacturing and R&D facility
DZYNE’s new manufacturing and R&D facility
DZYNE ULTRA and LEAP UAS
DZYNE ULTRA and LEAP UAS

"The development of the new facility is a testament to DZYNE's strong partnership and commitment to the Department of Defense," said Matt McCue, President and Co-Founder of DZYNE Technologies. "DZYNE has worked closely with the DoD since our inception in 2012 to develop an array of long endurance, low-cost, loitering, and innovative UAS platforms. With the recently announced Replicator Initiative, we feel we are now perfectly suited to meet the Department's increased demand for autonomous defense capabilities. DZYNE's UAS are designed to meet the evolving needs of our warfighters and are expected to play a critical role in future operations for the U.S. and its allies."

DZYNE's flagship products include the LEAP and ULTRA Long Endurance Aircraft (LEA), capable of providing 40+ and 80+ hours of continuous mission endurances, respectively. DZYNE's LEA products have accumulated worldwide over 50,000 operational flight hours, exemplifying their unmatched cost and performance benefits. In addition, DZYNE has partnered with leading DoD research and warfighting organizations to design and deliver an array of advanced ground- and air-launched Group 1-3 UAS in support of various conventional and asymmetric customer mission needs.

Ben Slater, Chairman of DZYNE and COO of Highlander Partners, added "We are committed to providing the resources necessary to fuel DZYNE's growth and to deliver the cutting-edge technologies demanded by the DoD. DZYNE has established itself as an agile, rapid-response creator of innovative autonomous technologies that break the cost dynamic established by the old guard. Like DZYNE itself, this facility will be unique in the industry." 

DZYNE will host a grand opening ceremony in the new year to showcase the facility and the company's latest product offerings and manufacturing capabilities. This event will also serve as an opportunity to recognize the efforts of the Department of Defense, key elected officials, U.S. and international partners, and the local community for their support of DZYNE's continued growth.

About DZYNE Technologies

DZYNE is a high-growth, leading technology developer and manufacturer of Group I-V UAS platforms. The Company's platforms provide advanced intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance capabilities and the Company specializes in the rapid design, development, and deployment of advanced manned and unmanned systems. DZYNE integrates artificial intelligence into its operational aircraft with state-of-art payloads and end effects through concept creation, rapid prototypes, and finished products and can provide its aircraft with advanced full-motion video and video processing, autonomous navigation, and targeting and tracking capabilities.

SOURCE DZYNE Technologies

