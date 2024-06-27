DZYNE Technologies Announces the Acquisition of High Point Aerotechnologies, Strengthening an Autonomous Technology Platform Built for the Future of Defense

The transaction adds robust, proven counter-UAS capabilities to one of the world's leaders in autonomous flight innovation

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DZYNE Technologies ("DZYNE"), a leading developer and manufacturer of autonomous technologies including Group I-V UAS platforms, today announced the strategic acquisition of High Point Aerotechnologies ("High Point"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative air defense technologies focused on counter-uncrewed autonomous systems ("C-UAS"). The transaction marks a significant milestone as DZYNE continues to accelerate its growth trajectory and broaden its autonomous technology offerings.

The acquisition creates a unique platform encompassing a range of proven defense technology solutions, including (i) autonomous aircraft technologies, encompassing both long endurance ISR and launched effects, (ii) counter-UAS solutions, (iii) AI/software technologies, and (iv) mission operations capabilities. The combination allows DZYNE to leverage its 12+ years of expertise in advancing sensitive autonomous defense technologies to the Department of Defense by extending into the C-UAS domain.

"This acquisition represents a new chapter for DZYNE's AI-enabled products," stated Matt McCue, CEO of DZYNE Technologies. "By combining cutting-edge, mission-proven C-UAS technologies with our cost disruptive airborne ISR and innovative launched effect platforms, DZYNE is able to bring end-to-end technology and mission solutions for our country's most important missions sets."

Known for its rapid design, development, and deployment of advanced autonomous aircraft systems, DZYNE has consistently pushed the technological bounds of autonomy while also upending the traditional cost paradigm of unmanned autonomous systems. DZYNE's long-endurance uncrewed aircraft, LEAP, and ultra-long-endurance uncrewed aircraft, ULTRA, offer unmatched combinations of endurance, payload capacity, and affordability.

Al White, CEO of High Point, will continue to manage the C-UAS business inside of DZYNE as EVP of Air Defense Technologies. As part of a previously planned leadership transition, Mr. Matt McCue has succeeded Dr. Tom Strat to serve as DZYNE's CEO; Dr. Strat will continue as a member of DZYNE's Board. The Company also announced the hiring of Mr. Jeff Payne as Chief Financial Officer and appointments of Dr. Jeff Maas as Chief Technology Officer, Hon. Christopher C. Miller as Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Joseph Francescon as Chief of Government Affairs, and Mr. Davey Gibian as Head of AI Strategy. Recently announced Chief Revenue Officer Mr. David Levy will continue in this role.

DZYNE and High Point are both portfolio companies of Highlander Partners, a Dallas-based private investment firm.

"The combination of DZYNE and High Point establishes an autonomous defense platform with a remarkable and synergistic range of capabilities, and the integration of these premier engineering teams will even further accelerate the development of creative solutions demanded in a rapidly evolving industry," commented Ben Slater, a Partner at Highlander and the Chairman of DZYNE. "DZYNE is very well-positioned to continue to play a meaningful, disruptive role in the future of defense technology."

DZYNE is a high-growth, leading technology developer and manufacturer of airborne and ground based autonomous defense solutions purpose-built to meet the modern defense needs of customers around the globe. The company's solutions encompass the entire autonomous defense lifecycle and include multiple U.S. Government Programs of Record across UAS and C-UAS technologies. Together with legacy subsidiary companies High Point Aerotechnologies and Flex Force Enterprises, DZYNE is proud to support U.S. and allied military and civil defense partners and operations globally. For more information, visit www.dzyne.com.

High Point is a global and mission-proven leader in C-UAS solutions across air, land, and maritime domains. Its innovative physical solutions and DefenseOS open architecture software environment enable operations at machine speed to detect, identify, track, and defeat UAS threats. Its products range from exquisite military-grade air defense systems capable of kinetic defeats, to the compact and cost-effective Dronebuster jammer, the most widely deployed handheld C-UAS system in the world. For more information, visit www.highpointaerotech.com.

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with more than $3 billion in assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow both organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

