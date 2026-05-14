DZYNE Unveils Blitz: A Cost Disruptive, Modular, Mass Deployable Group 1 UAV for Autonomy at Scale

Blitz will be on display at SOF Week 2026 at booth #2221, where attendees can view the system, its modular payload architecture, and multiple deployment configurations.

"Blitz represents a fundamental shift in how warfighters can project mass, adaptability, and speed," said Connor Toler, Blitz Product Manager at DZYNE. "By pairing true affordability with a deeply modular architecture, Blitz gives operators the freedom to scale missions on demand, from single asset reconnaissance to synchronized multi aircraft effects. It's designed to be trained quickly, deployed anywhere, and integrated with existing digital ecosystems without friction."

A New Standard for Affordable Mass

Blitz provides a cost‑effective, high‑volume platform built to adapt rapidly across mission sets. Its foldable, packable airframe fits within an 80L rucksack for small‑unit operations and can be assembled and mission‑ready in under two minutes yet easily scales to support larger distributed and attritable force employment.

Open interfaces and Payload Development Kits (PDKs) aligned with MOSA principles allow seamless integration of DZYNE payloads, third‑party modules, and end‑user‑developed systems.

Mission Driven Performance

Engineered for performance uncommon in the expendable Group 1 class, Blitz delivers:

Range: approximately 80–150 km without forward staging

approximately without forward staging Endurance: 1–2 hours , with long endurance battery options

, with long endurance battery options Speed: 40–75 KEAS cruise envelope

cruise envelope Payload Capacity: up to 5 lbs. for ISR, EW, deception, and other mission effects

up to for ISR, EW, deception, and other mission effects Low Signature: quiet electric propulsion enabling low visibility operations

Native ATAK and MAVLink integration enables seamless incorporation into current command and control ecosystems, simplifying adoption and accelerating time to mission.

Modular Design and Scalable Deployment

Blitz's modular architecture includes interchangeable nose sections, payload bays, wingtips, GNSS and visual navigation modules, telemetry tails, and multiple battery configurations, enabling rapid in‑field reconfiguration with minimal tools.

The vehicle's deployment options support operations at every scale:

Hand launch for rapid, low footprint missions

for rapid, low footprint missions 4pack rail launcher for multi sortie operations

for multi sortie operations BlitzBox, DZYNE's ISO container launcher capable of deploying dozens of aircraft for synchronized mass effects

These options enable operators to shift effortlessly between ISR, EW support, deception, and multi‑aircraft swarm effects without changing aircraft families or ground systems.

Rapid Training, Rapid Effects

Blitz's intuitive design and ATAK compatibility reduce training requirements for unfamiliar operators to under two hours, supporting rapid integration into small units and distributed formations – an increasingly critical requirement as global conflict dynamics emphasize attritability, autonomy, and flexibility.

Availability

Blitz is available now for demonstrations and procurement to eligible U.S. and allied customers. The system will be on display at SOF Week 2026 at booth #2221.

About DZYNE Technologies

DZYNE Technologies designs, develops, and manufactures cost-disruptive defense systems at scale to defend, protect, and save lives. Specializing in unmanned aerial systems, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and layered defense solutions, DZYNE delivers innovative, mission-focused technologies to military, national security, and civil customers worldwide with speed, agility, and scalable production capability. For more information, visit www.dzyne.com.

SOURCE DZYNE Technologies