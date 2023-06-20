E. & J. GALLO EXPANDS ITS PREMIUM WINE PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF THE HAHN FAMILY WINES COLLECTION OF BRANDS

News provided by

E. & J. Gallo Winery

20 Jun, 2023, 14:14 ET

MODESTO, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo) announced today that it has purchased the Hahn Family Wines portfolio, complementing Gallo's existing Central Coast offerings. The strategic investment includes the Smith & Hook, Hahn, and Hahn SLH brands.

Continue Reading
Hahn Family Wines logo
Hahn Family Wines logo
Hahn Family Wines portfolio
Hahn Family Wines portfolio

"For over forty years, the Hahn family and their incredible team have produced expressive terroir-driven, quality wines from the Santa Lucia Highlands, Arroyo Seco, Paso Robles and throughout the Central Coast. We are honored to welcome their brands into our portfolio," said Steve Carlotti, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Brands at Gallo. "This acquisition reinforces Gallo's strategy for continued growth while supporting our goal of delivering superior quality at great value to our consumers across all usage occasions."

"I am pleased to transition our Hahn Family Wines portfolio to the E. & J. Gallo Winery. Not only do we share similar family values, but both organizations are deeply committed to creating a sustainable future," said Thomas Duhameau, President of Hahn Family Wines. "I am confident the Hahn family's Central Coast wine legacy is in the best hands with the Gallo family."

The Hahn Family Wines portfolio includes Smith & Hook, which has long stood for spirited, layered, and luscious Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux red blends from Paso Robles and the Central Coast. It also includes Hahn wines which are rooted in the terroir of Monterey County and offer a fresh, approachable style in an array of varietals, and the Hahn SLH wines which showcase the character of the Santa Lucia Highlands.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The transaction excludes the Hahn family's vineyard assets. Zepponi & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Hahn Family Wines.  

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo, E. & J. Gallo Winery is a family-owned company and global wine and spirits industry leader. The hallmark of E. & J. Gallo Winery is their lasting commitment to sustainability and quality, and consistently providing wine and spirits for every occasion. Gallo's range of offerings includes Apothic, Barefoot Wine, Black Box, J Vineyards and Winery, La Marca Prosecco, Orin Swift, New Amsterdam Vodka, RumChata, High Noon, along with partnerships with esteemed family-owned brands such as Allegrini, Argiano, The Dalmore, Don Fulano, and Gruppo Montenegro. Learn more at: www.gallo.com.

CONTACT: Caroline Shaw [email protected]com

SOURCE E. & J. Gallo Winery

Also from this source

E. & J. GALLO WINERY ACQUIRES BEV, A WOMAN-FOUNDED BEVERAGE BRAND KNOWN FOR BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS AND BUILDING PEOPLE UP

E. & J. GALLO WINERY CONTINUES THEIR LEADERSHIP AND INNOVATION IN SUSTAINABILITY WITH THE RELEASE OF THEIR 2023 ESG REPORT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.