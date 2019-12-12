E. & J. Gallo Winery Agrees To Modify Agreement With Constellation For Purchase Of Numerous Wine Brands

MODESTO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo) announced today that it has agreed to modify its agreement with Constellation Brands, Inc. announced on April 3, 2019, for the purchase of a portfolio of wine brands, along with six winemaking facilities located in California, Washington, and New York.

According to Joseph E. Gallo, Chief Executive Officer of Gallo, "Both the Gallo and Constellation teams are committed to completing the transaction. We see a tremendous opportunity with this acquisition to bring new consumers into the wine category and look forward to integrating these brands into our portfolio and welcoming the new employees to our family winery."

While Gallo continues to invest in its premium and luxury businesses, this purchase represents the company's continued commitment to the wine industry and expanding its portfolio of offerings at every price point. Gallo plans to devote its efforts to revitalizing these brands, while continuing to make the highest quality wines for consumers to enjoy.

The modified transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and other customary and routine closing conditions. Gallo and Constellation currently expect to complete the transaction prior to March 1, 2020.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is the world's largest family-owned winery with more than 6,500 global employees and is the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 110 countries around the globe. A pioneer in the art of grape growing, winemaking, sustainable practices, marketing and worldwide distribution, Gallo crafts and imports wines and spirits to suit a diverse range of tastes and occasions, from everyday offerings to boutique, luxury bottlings.

The Gallo portfolio is comprised of more than 100 unique brands, including Barefoot Cellars, Dark Horse, and Gallo Family Vineyards, as well as premium box wines The Naked Grape and Vin Vault. Premium offerings include Apothic, Carnivor, Chateau Souverain, Columbia Winery, Ecco Domani, Edna Valley Vineyard, J Vineyards & Winery, Louis M. Martini, MacMurray Estate Vineyards, Mirassou, Orin Swift, Talbott Vineyards, and William Hill Estate, along with highly acclaimed imports, such as Alamos, Brancaia, La Marca, Las Rocas, Martín Códax, Whitehaven, and LUX Wines, importers of Allegrini, Argiano, Jermann, Pieropan and Renato Ratti. Gallo Spirits currently offers New Amsterdam Vodka and Gin, Familia Camarena Tequila, RumHaven, Lo-Fi Aperitifs, E&J Brandy, Argonaut Brandy, Germain-Robin Brandy, Diplomático Rum, as well as imported Scotch whiskies from Whyte & Mackay, including The Dalmore, Jura and John Barr.

