E. & J. Gallo Winery Receives 2018 Vinitaly International Award

Third-generation family winemaker Gina Gallo accepted the award on behalf of her family at the Vinitaly gala dinner on April 14th at the Galerie Mercatali in Verona. Speaking after receiving the award, Gallo shared, "I am humbled and honored to accept this award on behalf of our family company. Our family origins began in Northern Italy, so it is perfect to accept such an important award for our industry here in Verona." She added, "Our family is honored to join the list of past winners whom we greatly respect and admire."

"Gallo has a long-standing reputation of valuing relationships with their employees, customers, and suppliers around the globe. We congratulate the Gallo Family on this award, and appreciate their strong commitment to innovation and leadership in the wine industry," said Giovanni Mantovani, CEO of Veronafiere.

Over the past 85 years, E. & J. Gallo Winery has grown to become the largest family-owned winery in the world. In recent years, Gallo has focused on growing its premium portfolio with acquisitions of highly-acclaimed wineries and prestigious vineyards from various regions throughout California and Washington state. Gallo also partners with producers in Italy, France, Spain, Argentina, and New Zealand to import and market their wines in the U.S.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is the world's largest family-owned winery and the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 90 countries around the globe. A pioneer in the art of grape growing, winemaking, sustainable practices, marketing and worldwide distribution, Gallo crafts and imports wines and spirits to suit a diverse range of tastes and occasions, from everyday offerings to boutique, luxury bottlings.

The Gallo portfolio is comprised of more than 90 unique brands, including Barefoot Cellars, Dark Horse, and Gallo Family Vineyards, as well as premium box wines The Naked Grape and Vin Vault. Premium offerings include Apothic, Carnivor, Chateau Souverain, Columbia Winery, Ecco Domani, Edna Valley Vineyard, J Vineyards & Winery, Louis M. Martini, MacMurray Estate Vineyards, Mirassou, Orin Swift, Talbott Vineyards, and William Hill Estate, along with highly acclaimed imports, such as Alamos, Brancaia, La Marca, Las Rocas, Martín Códax, Whitehaven, and LUX Wines, importers of Allegrini, Argiano, Jermann, Pieropan and Renato Ratti. Gallo Spirits offers New Amsterdam Vodka and Gin and E&J Brandy, in addition to imported Scotch whiskies from Whyte & Mackay, including The Dalmore, Jura Single Malt and John Barr Blended.

