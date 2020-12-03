E-Alternative Solutions Launches "The Smart Choice" Campaign Offering Loyalty Rewards to Consumers on its Full Suite of Leap® and Leap Go® Vapor Products

DARIEN, Conn., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Alternative Solutions (EAS), an independent, family-owned innovator of consumer-centric brands, announced the launch of "The Smart Choice" loyalty rewards campaign to support its Leap® and Leap Go® vapor products. This program is part of EAS's commitment to retailers to increase inventory turns of their high quality, high profit products.

"The Smart Choice" campaign utilizes the improved Leap Smart Rewards program to foster adult consumer loyalty and recurring revenue for retailers by providing adult consumers with points for purchases that can be redeemed for cash gift cards or gift cards to hundreds of choice retailers and restaurants. As part of this campaign, special yellow promotional stickers on products provide extra points towards rewards, and Leap Device Kits can be found for $0.99 in many retail locations throughout the US.

"We have already seen significant appreciation for and entry into the Leap Smart Rewards program, which was developed to provide adult consumers the kind of value they're looking for in these times," said Jacopo D'Alessandris, President and Chief Executive Officer of EAS. "From the trial promotion price for the device kits, to the bonus offers encouraging the purchase of a second product, we are taking an aggressive position to reinforce to adult consumers that Leap products are the smart choice when making a vapor purchase. We plan to continue investing in this and other initiatives to grow loyalty, brand awareness and sales."

Smart Rewards points can be earned through the purchase of products, taking a survey or referring a friend. Points are redeemable from codes in Leap and Leap Go packaging. For this campaign, Leap Smart Rewards point values have increased to 25 points for most Leap and Leap Go products during a time when value is even more important for adult tobacco consumers. Products with yellow IRC stickers are worth 150 points that combined with the purchase of another Leap or Leap Go product will be worth 200 points, which adult consumers can redeem for a $10 digital gift card delivered to their email.

"Promotional inventory has already begun shipping out, and early indications are that both Smart Rewards and the $0.99 device kits are performing as intended," according to Jeffrey Brown, Vice President of Sales. "Our retail base stands to be rewarded on both the device kit and corresponding pod sales at store level, as we do not sell Leap products online."

Following EAS's submission of Premarket Tobacco Applications for a full suite of Leap and Leap Go products, this campaign is a proactive step to build continued trust in their brands. Additionally, as part of their ongoing commitment to our partners to drive business and increase visibility of Leap products, EAS will continue supporting them with 100% product guarantees as well as regulatory and compliance expertise.

Leap offers a wide variety of menthol and tobacco flavors in multiple nicotine levels, while Leap Go has three blends, including mint and mango.

About E-Alternative Solutions

Founded in 2014, E-Alternative Solutions (EAS) develops, markets and distributes retail products for adults seeking alternative brands that fit their lifestyle vision. EAS's business pillars of understanding the marketplace, putting its partners first, and providing reliable regulatory analyses have positioned it as a respected leader in emerging industries. EAS is a member of National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO) Board of Directors, and prioritizes compliance with applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations regarding e-vapor and hemp-derived cannabinoids. EAS is dedicated to a world beyond. For more information, visit EalternativeSolutions.com .

CONTACT : [email protected]

Ellene Hu : [email protected]

SOURCE E-Alternative Solutions

Related Links

http://ealternativesolutions.com

