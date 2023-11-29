E-Axle Market size to grow by USD 23.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc. and BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-axle market is estimated to grow by USD 23.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.74%. The e-axle market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer e-axle market are AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC, Cardone Industries Inc., Continental AG, Daimler Truck AG, Dana Inc., Dorman Products Inc., GKN Automotive Ltd., Hyundai Wia Corp., J.K. Fenner India Ltd., Linamar Corp., Magna International Inc., Meritor Inc., Nidec Corp., PACCAR Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Company Offering:

AVL List GmbH - The company develops and offers simulation and testing of powertrain systems and their integration into the vehicle, as well as new fields like ADAS/AD and data intelligence.

The company offers e-axles such as HVC electric drive motors and integrated drive module eAxle. BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC - The company offers e-axles such as e-drive single-speed transmission.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Concerns about traditional cars' environmental impacts are increasing in the US, leading to an increase in demand for electric vehicles. To meet the growing demand for electric vehicles by consumers, leading companies such as Tesla, Nissan, and Ford have also been engaged in promoting and accelerating their production capacities.

Impactful driver- Growing adoption of EVs

Growing adoption of EVs Key Trend - Increase in popularity of the e-axle system

- Increase in popularity of the e-axle system Major Challenges - Decline in automotive production due to the global semiconductor chip shortage

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The market share growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth of the segment is driven by the increasing sales of electric passenger cars, which rely on E-axle systems as a cost-effective electric drive solution for both battery-electric vehicles and hybrid applications. In addition, the increasing demand for bigger vehicles like sport utility vehicles such as SUVs, crossovers, and MPVs is a further boost to the market.

E-Axle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.74% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 30.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France

