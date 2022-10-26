E-axle Market Size worth USD 23.53 bn by 2026, Market Segmented by Vehicle Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-axle market is expected to grow by USD 23.53 billion at a CAGR of 30.74% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. 34% of the growth will originate from North America. One of the factors fueling the expansion of the electric axle market is the rising popularity of EVs. However, the drop in vehicle manufacturing brought on by the global shortage of semiconductor chips will hinder market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

E-axle Market: Vendor Offerings

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Axle Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The increasing market competition is compelling vendors to implement various growth strategies such as promotional activities and advertising spending to increase the visibility of their services. To remain competitive in the market, some vendors are pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC, Cardone Industries Inc., Continental AG, Daimler Truck AG, Dana Inc., Dorman Products Inc., GKN Automotive Ltd., Hyundai Wia Corp., J.K. Fenner India Ltd., Linamar Corp., Magna International Inc., Meritor Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

BorgWarner Inc.: The company offers E-axle such as HVC electric drive motors and integrated drive module eAxle.

Linamar Corp.: The company offers E-axle such as eLin commercial electric axle and eLin electric axle for light vehicles.

Robert Bosch GmbH: The company offers E-axle such as a modular E-axle driving system.

E-axle Market: Segmentation Analysis

Vehicle type

Passenger cars



Entry-level, mid-level, and premium or luxury automobiles can all be classified as passenger vehicles. Passenger cars are divided into hatchbacks, mid-size sedans, luxury sedans, and compact sedans based on the kind of vehicle body. Almost all electric passenger cars have E-axles. Thus, the market will boost by the growing use of electric passenger cars, which further fuels the sales of E-axles.



Commercial vehicles

Geography

North America



North America will account for 34% of market growth. For the North American E-axle market, the US is the most important market. The market in this region will expand more slowly than those in APAC and South America. The concerns about vehicle pollution are growing, which will help the E-axle market to expand in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global E-axle industry by value?

What will be the size of the global E-axle industry?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global E-axle industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global E-axle market?

Why buy?

Identify growth Strategies across markets

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Get a Holistic View of the Market

E-axle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.74% Market growth 2022-2026 $23.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC, Cardone Industries Inc., Continental AG, Daimler Truck AG, Dana Inc., Dorman Products Inc., GKN Automotive Ltd., Hyundai Wia Corp., J.K. Fenner India Ltd., Linamar Corp., Magna International Inc., Meritor Inc., Nidec Corp., PACCAR Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 89: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC

Exhibit 94: BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC - Overview



Exhibit 95: BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Continental AG

Exhibit 97: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 100: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.6 Dana Inc.

Exhibit 102: Dana Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Dana Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Dana Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Dana Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Dana Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 GKN Automotive Ltd.

Exhibit 107: GKN Automotive Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: GKN Automotive Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: GKN Automotive Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Linamar Corp.

Exhibit 110: Linamar Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Linamar Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Linamar Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Linamar Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Nidec Corp.

Exhibit 114: Nidec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Nidec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Nidec Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 119: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 122: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 Schaeffler AG

Exhibit 124: Schaeffler AG - Overview



Exhibit 125: Schaeffler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Schaeffler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Schaeffler AG - Segment focus

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 128: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 131: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

