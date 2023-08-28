E-Band Microwave Transmission Shipments Grew 77 Percent in 2Q 2023, According to Dell'Oro Group

Huawei and Ericsson Held Greatest Market Share

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, shipments of E-band Microwave Transmission equipment grew 77 percent year-over-year in 2Q 2023. The top two vendors, Huawei and Ericsson, held the vast majority of this market's share.

"Demand for E-band microwave equipment really picked up in the past three quarters," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "A lot of these systems are being installed in India as the operators in that country quickly ramp up on 5G. Network rollouts and upgrades to 5G are happening at a really fast pace there. On top of this, the use of E-band is steadily moving beyond shorter spans that are under a kilometer to longer spans that are over a couple kilometers. Longer reach is a benefit of the newer radios designed with higher transmit power and active antenna for site-to-site alignment," added Yu.

Highlights from the 2Q 2023 Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report:

The Microwave Transmission market grew 5 percent year-over-year in 2Q 2023, driven by both Mobile Backhaul and the Vertical markets. The overall market forecast for 2023 is unchanged at an expected growth rate of 5 percent.

The E/V Band market segment reached a new record revenue amount in the quarter. For the trailing four quarter period, the revenue was approximately $600 million .

. Huawei and Ericsson captured the majority of the E/V Band market in the quarter with a combined market share of more than 70 percent. Other major E/V Band vendors include Nokia, Siklu, and ZTE.

