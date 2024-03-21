E-bike Battery Market size is set to grow by USD 2.12 bn from 2023-2027,Longer shelf life of Li-ion battery when compared with other battery technologies boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-bike battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.12 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.46% during the forecast period. The E-bike battery market is driven by the widespread adoption of lithium-ion batteries, particularly lithium-iron phosphate technology. These batteries offer advantages such as extended shelf life, high current density, and improved safety over lead-acid batteries. Key players like Appe, Bosch, and Yamaha are introducing innovative solutions like range extenders and graphene battery packs to enhance market trends in e-bike sales. E-bike sharing services and government initiatives further fuel market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Battery Market 2023-2027

Reports provide in-depth analysis on market dynamics, competitive landscape, market size with historical (2017 - 2021) and forecasted (2023-2027) data- Request a sample report

E-bike Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BMZ Holding GmbH, Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GRUPO FOTONA, Guangzhou Yuntong Lithium Battery Co. Ltd., Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Kingbo Power Technology Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Melsen Power Technology Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Phylion Battery Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Handpack Technology Co. Ltd., SHIMANO INC., VARTA AG, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZHANGZHOU YOKU ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters.View Sample Report

Research Analysis

The E-bike battery market is experiencing significant growth, with key players such as Lithium-ion Battery manufacturers and Lead Acid Battery suppliers dominating the market share. Government initiatives to promote electric vehicles and the increasing popularity of electric bikes have boosted sales. Graphene battery packs, a new development in the Lithium-ion Battery industry, offer improved energy density and longer range, making them an attractive option for E-bike manufacturers. Range extenders, which can be integrated with Lithium-ion Batteries, further enhance the riding experience by extending the bike's range. Overall, the RF Components market for E-bike batteries is poised for continued growth, driven by advancements in battery technology and government support.

Market Drivers

The RF components market for e-bike batteries is experiencing significant growth, driven by the widespread adoption of lithium-ion batteries in the e-bike industry. Among various Li-ion battery technologies, lithium-iron phosphate batteries are the most popular choice due to their superior electrochemical performance and extended shelf life. These batteries offer advantages such as increased thermal stability, safety, high current density, and longer lifespan compared to nickel-metal hydride and lead-acid batteries. RF components play a crucial role in the efficient communication and management of e-bike battery systems, ensuring optimal performance and longevity. The market for RF components in e-bike batteries is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, fueled by the increasing demand for e-bikes and the ongoing shift towards advanced, high-performance battery systems.

Geographic Landscape

The RF components market for E-bike batteries in APAC has experienced significant growth, particularly in China. With the Chinese government's initiative to limit motorcycles in city areas, E-bike sales have surged since 2010. RF components play a crucial role in ensuring efficient and reliable communication between the battery and other E-bike components. As China's E-bike market matures, the RF components market is expected to maintain steady growth, driven by the ongoing demand for E-bikes and advancements in battery technology. Other key markets, such as Vietnam, Japan, and India, are also expected to contribute to the expansion of the RF components market for E-bike batteries in APAC.

Download Free Sample Report Now

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio