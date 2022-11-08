E-bike Battery Market to grow by USD 1.64 Bn by 2026, Segmented by Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-bike battery market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The e-bike battery market is poised to grow by USD 1.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period. View Free Sample Report of E-bike Battery Market in MINUTES

The e-bike battery market provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Battery Market 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global E-bike battery market as a part of the global renewable electricity market within the global independent power and renewable electricity market. The parent market covers companies engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity using renewable sources.

The global independent power and renewable electricity market size include combined revenue generated by companies involved in the generation and distribution of independent power producers, gas and power marketing and trading specialists, and integrated energy merchants and renewable electricity. The market also includes manufacturers of raw materials and equipment used in the solar power market.

The following factors will drive growth in the global renewable electricity market:

Supporting policies and targets for the deployment of renewable power

Declining costs of renewable energy technologies

Increasing demand for renewable power due to environmental concerns

Technological advances

The declining price of Li-ion batteries

Get in touch for any queries before you take a call to purchase an E-bike Battery Market

report, Download Free Sample Report.

E-bike Battery Market Segmentation

By Type

Lead acid battery



Lead-acid batteries are a proven technology that is predominantly utilized in the traditional automotive and power markets. Over 50 years of use and low cost have made lead-acid batteries a popular choice. The traditional automotive and power markets are where lead acid batteries are most frequently used. These batteries are widely used to provide electricity supply to telecom towers.



Li-ion battery



Nickel-metal hydride battery

E-bike Battery Market Split by Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 59% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for e-bike batteries are China , India , and Japan . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. In comparison to other battery technologies, Li-ion batteries have a longer shelf life, which will support the expansion of the e-bike battery market in APAC over the forecast period.

will account for of market growth. The main markets in APAC for e-bike batteries are , , and . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. In comparison to other battery technologies, Li-ion batteries have a longer shelf life, which will support the expansion of the e-bike battery market in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their

impact in coming years, Get Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global e-bike battery industry by value?

What will be the size of the global e-bike battery industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global e-bike battery industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global e-bike battery market?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed

annually at USD 5000.

Why buy?

Identify growth Strategies across markets

Analyze your competitor's market

Get a Holistic View of the Market

Refine Your Business Goals by Buying the E-bike Battery Market report. Buy Sample

Report Now!

Related Reports:

Solar PV Tracker Market by Technology, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers solar PV tracker market segmentation by product placement (single-axis trackers and dual-axis trackers), technology (solar PV and CSP), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Small Wind Turbine Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the small wind turbine market segmentation by type (horizontal axis and vertical axis) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

E-bike Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beam Group, BMZ Holding GmbH, Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Yuntong Lithium Battery Co. Ltd., Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, LG Corp., Melsen Power Technology Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Padre Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Phylion Battery Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Handpack Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Telong Energy Technology Co. Ltd., SHIMANO INC., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZHANGZHOU YOKU ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Lead acid battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Lead acid battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Li-ion battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Li-ion battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Nickel-metal hydride battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Nickel-metal hydride battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Nickel-metal hydride battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Nickel-metal hydride battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Nickel-metal hydride battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Beam Group

Exhibit 93: Beam Group - Overview



Exhibit 94: Beam Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Beam Group - Key offerings

10.4 BMZ Holding GmbH

Exhibit 96: BMZ Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 97: BMZ Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: BMZ Holding GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Guangzhou Yuntong Lithium Battery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Guangzhou Yuntong Lithium Battery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Guangzhou Yuntong Lithium Battery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Guangzhou Yuntong Lithium Battery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Johnson Matthey Plc

Exhibit 105: Johnson Matthey Plc - Overview



Exhibit 106: Johnson Matthey Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Johnson Matthey Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Johnson Matthey Plc - Segment focus

10.8 LG Corp.

Exhibit 109: LG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: LG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: LG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: LG Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 116: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 ZHANGZHOU YOKU ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: ZHANGZHOU YOKU ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: ZHANGZHOU YOKU ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: ZHANGZHOU YOKU ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

retail selling price is considered the average selling price of the product.



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio