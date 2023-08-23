E-bike battery market to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The longer shelf life of Li-ion batteries to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-bike battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,115.96 million. APAC is estimated to contribute 77% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, Vietnam, Japan, and India are some of the major markets forE-bike batteries in the APAC region. Of these, China is the largest contributor to the e-bike battery market in the region. Furthermore, the E-bike battery market in the rest of APAC is growing at a remarkable rate. Due to the rising disposable income and urbanization, the demand for electric bicycles in India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore is expected to increase in the future. Therefore, these factors and rapid growth will boost the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Battery Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The e-bike battery market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies , their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Driver -

The longer shelf life of Li-ion batteries when compared with other battery technologies is the key driver for the growth of the e-bike battery market.

Leading trend -

Advances in E-bike designs are the primary trend in the market.

Significant challenge -

Lead pollution and stringent laws are a challenge that affects the growth of the market. Recycling lead-acid batteries results in fewer disposable batteries being disposed of as solid waste. Recycling lead-acid batteries in densely populated areas with limited pollution control measures has a significant environmental impact. Furthermore, the demand for lead-acid batteries has increased due to the wider range of battery energy storage applications in hybrid electric vehicles and renewable energy production. However, the production of lead-acid batteries comes with many environmental risks, mainly lead pollution. Hence, these factors are expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The e-bike battery market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including BMZ Holding GmbH, Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GRUPO FOTONA, Guangzhou Yuntong Lithium Battery Co. Ltd., Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Kingbo Power Technology Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Melsen Power Technology Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Phylion Battery Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Handpack Technology Co. Ltd., SHIMANO INC., VARTA AG, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZHANGZHOU YOKU ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The E-bike battery market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (lead acid battery, Li-ion battery, and nickel-metal hydride (NIMH) battery), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Offline sales channel includes department stores, hypermarkets, and warehouses. Factors such as customer segmentation, ease of production and inventory management, and transportation of merchandise are largely dependent on suppliers with an organized retail base. Offline stores display a wide range of products from different brands and categories, thus allowing consumers to choose products according to their needs and budget. In developing countries, such as China and India, brick-and-mortar retail stores are still considered as the most reliable choice for purchasing E-bike battery products. As a result, the demand for E-bike batteries from offline channels is increasing, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The flow battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.16% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 510.03 million. This flow battery market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (redox and hybrid), variant (large scale and compact), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing demand for battery energy storage to address the erratic nature of renewables is the key driver for the growth of the market.

The lithium-sulfur battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.06% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,763.38 million. This lithium-sulfur battery market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (high energy density and low energy density), end-user (aviation, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The improvement in flying time in drones is driving the growth in the lithium-sulfur battery market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio