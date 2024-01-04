E-bike Battery Market to increase by USD 2.12 billion from 2022 to 2027, BMZ Holding GmbH, Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK , Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-bike battery market is expected to grow by USD 2.12 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The longer shelf life of Li-ion battery when compared with other battery technologies is notably driving the e-bike battery market. However, factor such as lead pollution and stringent laws may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (lead acid battery, li-ion battery, and nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the e-bike battery market including  BMZ Holding GmbH, Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GRUPO FOTONA, Guangzhou Yuntong Lithium Battery Co. Ltd., Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Kingbo Power Technology Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Melsen Power Technology Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Phylion Battery Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Handpack Technology Co. Ltd., SHIMANO INC., VARTA AG, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZHANGZHOU YOKU ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

E-bike Battery Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

BMZ Holding GmbH: The company offers E bike battery solutions as customized e mobility solutions for all application areas.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

E-bike Battery Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

  • The market growth of the offline segment is significant during the forecast period.  Some of the main offline stores that sell E-bikes include specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, and warehouses.
  • Type

Geography 

  • APAC accounts for 77% of the market growth during the forecast period. China, Vietnam, Japan, and India are some of the main countries that are contributing to the electric bike battery market growth in APAC. Moreover, sales of E-bikes, in terms of unit shipment, have registered tremendous growth in China.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View the Free PDF Sample Report

E-bike Battery Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist e-bike battery market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the e-bike battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the e-bike battery market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of e-bike battery market companies

E-bike Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46%

Market Growth 2023-2027

USD 2.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.1

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 77%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

BMZ Holding GmbH, Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GRUPO FOTONA, Guangzhou Yuntong Lithium Battery Co. Ltd., Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Kingbo Power Technology Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Melsen Power Technology Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Phylion Battery Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Handpack Technology Co. Ltd., SHIMANO INC., VARTA AG, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZHANGZHOU YOKU ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
