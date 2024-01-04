E-bike Battery Market to increase by USD 2.12 billion from 2022 to 2027, BMZ Holding GmbH, Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK , Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-bike battery market is expected to grow by USD 2.12 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The longer shelf life of Li-ion battery when compared with other battery technologies is notably driving the e-bike battery market. However, factor such as lead pollution and stringent laws may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (lead acid battery, li-ion battery, and nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the e-bike battery market including BMZ Holding GmbH, Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GRUPO FOTONA, Guangzhou Yuntong Lithium Battery Co. Ltd., Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Kingbo Power Technology Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Melsen Power Technology Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Phylion Battery Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Handpack Technology Co. Ltd., SHIMANO INC., VARTA AG, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZHANGZHOU YOKU ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Battery Market 2023-2027

E-bike Battery Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

BMZ Holding GmbH: The company offers E bike battery solutions as customized e mobility solutions for all application areas.

E-bike Battery Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

The market growth of the offline segment is significant during the forecast period. Some of the main offline stores that sell E-bikes include specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, and warehouses.

Geography

APAC accounts for 77% of the market growth during the forecast period. China, Vietnam , Japan , and India are some of the main countries that are contributing to the electric bike battery market growth in APAC. Moreover, sales of E-bikes, in terms of unit shipment, have registered tremendous growth in China .

E-bike Battery Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-bike battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-bike battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-bike battery market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of e-bike battery market companies

E-bike Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46% Market Growth 2023-2027 USD 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BMZ Holding GmbH, Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GRUPO FOTONA, Guangzhou Yuntong Lithium Battery Co. Ltd., Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Kingbo Power Technology Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Melsen Power Technology Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Phylion Battery Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Handpack Technology Co. Ltd., SHIMANO INC., VARTA AG, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZHANGZHOU YOKU ENERGY TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

