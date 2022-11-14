E-Bike Brand ESKUTE Unveils Major Upgrades to Electrical System

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESKUTE, a fast-growing e-bike company, has marked its fourth year of operations with extensive upgrades of electrical system for its two-wheelers, mainly covering batteries and motors.

"Since the inception of our fast-growing brand, our products have been well-received across the board for the convenience that they bring to our users' lives," said ESKUTE CEO Alan Chan. "We have upgraded all our models' electrical system to improve on our product quality and riding experience, bringing our bikes in line with our customers' expectations."

ESKUTE electric mountain bike

The team have upgraded ESKUTE batteries to Samsung cells, with the battery capacity increased from 10Ah to 14.5Ah, allowing for longer distances when riding. Motors have also been replaced with products from Bafang that are more powerful while making less noise and boasting a lower failure rate.

ESKUTE understands that motors and batteries have long been pain points for customers. Typically, an electrical system failure means a whole motor or battery requires replacing, and in some cases, the bike requires returning. Replacing components or returning the bike takes a lot of time for customers and can be costly. ESKUTE hopes to reduce the occurrence of these issues with its upgrades that cover Netuno and Polluno models.

The company also wants to give back to customers for their loyal support in the run-up to the holiday season. From November 22 to November 29, the ESKUTE official website and Amazon store will hold promotions for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The company will provide discounts that can be stacked with other promotions. Lucky users will also get the chance to win free bike gifts, such as frame bags or bike saddles. ESKUTE will also guarantee on-time deliveries during this busy promotional period.

"This Black Friday, we want to express our gratefulness and appreciation for all our faithful users," Alan said. "We always put our customers first and listen to their suggestions while providing quality products and after-sales services."

After four years in operation, the company is also keen to pursue a more diverse product portfolio. Next year, ESKUTE will launch a series of fat-tire bikes so that customers have more to choose from. Another goal for ESKUTE as the company looks ahead is optimizing its local after-sales channel to help sellers as well as customers. ESKUTE aims to alleviate this burden for customers and merchants alike by decisively increasing the investment and optimizations in the product supply chain. ESKUTE will prioritize improving product quality and after-sales service.

While focusing on developing and producing solid e-bikes with high cost-performance and long-lasting durability, ESKUTE also aims to attract more B-side partners to bolster the company's offline channels in the local market. By adopting this approach, the company will strive to provide more convenient help for customers in the local after-sales service while improving brand recognition and expanding sales.

About ESKUTE

Founded in 2019, ESKUTE is a fast-growing e-Bike company born from the idea to provide customers with a sustainable means of transportation at an affordable price. The company currently has a factory in Poland that can supply products to the warehouses in the UK and Poland, and provides 5-8 days fast delivery within Europe. As it expands, Eskute plans to open a second factory in Poland to ramp up production and offices in several cities in the UK and Germany soon.

