E-bike drive unit market size to grow by USD 7.00 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-bike drive unit market size is estimated to increase by USD 7.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.01%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Drive Unit Market 2022-2026

Global E-bike drive unit market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

Panasonic Corp.: The company offers e-bike drive unit product brands such as GX Ultimate motor unit, GX Power Plus motor unit, and GX Power motor unit.

The company offers e-bike drive unit product brands such as GX Ultimate motor unit, GX Power Plus motor unit, and GX Power motor unit. Polini Motori Spa: The company offers e-bike drive unit product brands such as Polini E-P3+ and E-P3+ MX.

The company offers e-bike drive unit product brands such as Polini E-P3+ and E-P3+ MX. Robert Bosch GmbH: The company manufactures e-bike drive unit products such as motors, batteries, and displays.

The company manufactures e-bike drive unit products such as motors, batteries, and displays. SHIMANO INC.: The company offers e-bike drive unit product brands such as SHIMANO STEPS E6100 and SHIMANO STEPS E5000.

Vendor Landscape - The global e-bike drive unit market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer e-bike drive units in the market are Ananda Drive Techniques Shanghai Co. Ltd., Bafang Electric Suzhou Co. Ltd., Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH und Co. KG, Continental AG, Dapu, FAZUA GmbH, Intra Drive Ltd., Kervelo SAS, MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polini Motori Spa, Pon Holdings BV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIMANO INC., SPORTTECH Handels GmbH, Suzhou Wanjia Electric Co. Ltd., TQ Systems GmbH, TTIUM MOTOR Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. and others.

In this market, the global vendors have already established a strong foothold in the market with an extensive range of flagship technologies. To remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability, global vendors are focusing more on innovation and technological advancements. Global vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach.

Global E-bike drive unit market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global E-bike drive unit market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Hub motor and Mid-drive motor).

The hub motor segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Hub motors can either be placed on the front wheel or the rear wheel of the e-bike. Front hub motors provide additional power directly to the front wheel, while rear hub motors give extra torque to the rear wheel. In addition, there are several all-wheel drive (AWD) e-bikes that feature a hub motor on both wheels. These factors of hub motor will drive the e-bike drive unit market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global e-bike drive unit market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-bike drive unit market.

APAC will account for 65% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The countries with tremendous potential for e-bikes in APAC include China , Japan , and Vietnam . These three countries account for the highest sales of e-bikes in APAC and are major contributors to the e-bike drive unit market in the region. Most e-bikes in APAC are fitted with hub motors due to their lower price and simplicity in design. In addition, e-bikes with hub motors are considered more efficient for commuting purposes, for which they are widely used in the region.

Global E-bike drive unit market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The increasing popularity of mid-drive motors is one of the key drivers fueling the e-bike drive unit market growth. Mid-drive motors are an ideal option for climbing steep hills as they allow the rider to power the rear wheel using the same chain and gear sets as the pedals. This implies that a lower gear can be selected for climbing steep hills or accelerating from a stop with a high level of torque. Moreover, replacing e-bike tires fitted with a mid-drive motor is much easier than changing tires equipped with a hub motor. This, in turn, will drive the e-bike drive unit market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends - Connected e-bike - establishing novel business models such as bike-sharing is one of the key e-bike drive unit market trends contributing to the market growth. In Europe, the bike-sharing business model has the caliber to move e-bikes from personal ownership to a fleet management structure and ultimately toward huge fleets of e-bikes left on the streets without any need for docking stations. A connected e-bike can enhance the bike-sharing business model and evolve it to make it an integral part of urban mobility. Once a bike is connected to a service network, it can be tracked, booked, and paid for via a smartphone application. Such convenient factors will propel the e-bike drive unit market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high cost of e-bike drive unit units is one of the challenges limiting the e-bike drive unit market growth. The type of motor used in e-bikes affects the price of the e-bike. One of the most efficient motors that can be used in e-bikes is the geared multi-speed motor with a lightweight battery pack. The additional expenses include charging and battery replacement costs. Such associated costs will hinder the e-bike drive unit market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this E-bike drive unit market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the E-bike drive unit market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the E-bike drive unit market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the E-bike drive unit market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of E-bike drive unit market vendors

E-bike Drive Unit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 142 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.01% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, The Netherlands, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ananda Drive Techniques Shanghai Co. Ltd., Bafang Electric Suzhou Co. Ltd., Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH und Co. KG, Continental AG, Dapu, FAZUA GmbH, Intra Drive Ltd., Kervelo SAS, MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polini Motori Spa, Pon Holdings BV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIMANO INC., SPORTTECH Handels GmbH, Suzhou Wanjia Electric Co. Ltd., TQ Systems GmbH, TTIUM MOTOR Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

