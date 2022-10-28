E-bike Drive Unit Market to grow by USD 7.00 Bn; Increasing Popularity of Mid-drive Motors to Boost Market Growth -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " E-bike Drive Unit Market by Type (Hub motor and Mid-drive motor) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Drive Unit Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the e-bike drive unit market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 7.00 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free PDF Sample Report .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing popularity of mid-drive motors is one of the key drivers in the market. Over recent years, the mid-drive motors in e-bikes have gained a lot of prominence, especially in the European market. These motors offer several benefits as compared to conventional hub motors. They are an ideal option for climbing steep hills as they allow the rider to power the rear wheel using the same chain and gear sets as the pedals. This implies that a lower gear can be selected for climbing steep hills or accelerating from a stop with a high level of torque. A mid-drive motor is also relatively smaller and lighter as compared to a hub motor with similar power. In addition, mid-drive motors are much more reliable and efficient than traditional hub motors. Thus, Technavio expects the rising popularity of mid-drive motors to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges: The high cost of e-bike drive unit units is one of the key challenges in the market. E-bike costs nearly three times more than the basic system available for pedelecs. For instance, the average selling price of e-bikes in Germany ranges between USD 1,600 and USD 2,200 , while conventional bicycles cost around USD 560 . The drive unit accounts for almost 30%-35% of an e-bike's cost. The additional expenses include charging and battery replacement costs. Therefore, due to the presence of such components, the price of an e-bike is considerably higher compared to conventional bicycles that are completely human-powered. This is expected to hinder the growth of the global e-bike drive market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By type, the hub motor segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Hub motors have the highest penetration in e-bikes. A majority of e-bikes are equipped with a hub motor because of the simple design that consumes less space and makes them lightweight. The increased popularity of brushless DC hub motors with a higher specification for greater range and better performance plays a crucial role in driving the growth of this segment.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 65% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the e-bike drive units in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Key Companies Mentioned in the Report

Ananda Drive Techniques Shanghai Co. Ltd.

Bafang Electric Suzhou Co. Ltd.

Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH und Co. KG

Continental AG

Dapu

FAZUA GmbH

Intra Drive Ltd.

Kervelo SAS

MAHLE GmbH

Nidec Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Polini Motori Spa

Pon Holdings BV

Robert Bosch GmbH

SHIMANO INC.

SPORTTECH Handels GmbH

Suzhou Wanjia Electric Co. Ltd.

TQ Systems GmbH

TTIUM MOTOR Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

E-bike Drive Unit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 13.01% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, The Netherlands, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ananda Drive Techniques Shanghai Co. Ltd., Bafang Electric Suzhou Co. Ltd., Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH und Co. KG, Continental AG, Dapu, FAZUA GmbH, Intra Drive Ltd., Kervelo SAS, MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polini Motori Spa, Pon Holdings BV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIMANO INC., SPORTTECH Handels GmbH, Suzhou Wanjia Electric Co. Ltd., TQ Systems GmbH, TTIUM MOTOR Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

