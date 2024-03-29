E-Bike Global Markets Report 2024: Revenue Data for 2022, Estimates for 2023, Forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and CAGR Projections through 2028

DUBLIN, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Bike: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-bike market was valued at $41.3 billion in 2022 and should reach $77.6 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 11.6% during 2023 to 2028.

Electric bicycles are experiencing a substantial surge in global recognition and adoption. As many nations and municipalities recognize e-bikes' potential to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce emissions and promote a healthier lifestyle, the global e-bike market has experienced explosive growth. These unique two-wheelers integrate electric power assistance with conventional cycling, providing a more eco-friendly and accessible mode of transportation that caters to a diverse user base.

e-Bike sales have increased dramatically in North America, Europe and Asia. Accessibility is a significant factor in this surge in the popularity of this technology. Electric bicycles accommodate a diverse range of users, including elderly individuals who desire to maintain an active lifestyle and city commuters searching for a more environmentally sustainable and efficient mode of transportation to work. Moreover, e-bikes are an intermediary between cycling lovers and individuals who may lack the muscular stamina required to operate a conventional bicycle. Consequently, e-bikes have emerged as a prominent mode of urban transportation, providing a practical resolution for the final lap of travel, mitigation for traffic congestion and an outstanding substitute for public transportation.

Technological progress has considerably contributed to the worldwide rise of electric bicycles. The design of electric bikes has undergone a significant transformation, shifting from bulky and primitive to streamlined, lightweight and exceptionally efficient machines. The size reduction and increased power of critical components like batteries and electric motors have enabled e-bikes to travel farther and reach higher velocities. Lithium-ion batteries, which balance weight, energy density and durability, are particularly prevalent. Contemporary electric bicycles frequently incorporate touch screens, smartphone integration and a variety of cycling modes, thereby granting riders the ability to personalize their experience. Additionally, specific models feature regenerative braking, further enhancing their energy efficiency.

This report segments the global e-bike market based on class, configuration, motor type, propulsion type, motor power, battery type and application. Based on the class, the market is segmented into class I, class II and class III. In 2022, the class I segment had the highest share, 78.1%, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for pedelecs, which offer health benefits and power assistance up to 25 kilometers per hour without any driving restrictions, is anticipated to expand class I e-bikes.

Regarding geographical region, Asia-Pacific held the highest revenue share in the 2022 market at $25.3 billion, and it is expected to continue to dominate the revenue share with an anticipated value of $44.8 billion in 2028. The Asia-Pacific region generates around 61% of the market revenue, with China leading the way, with over 60% to 70% of the global e-bike production concentrated within its borders. This is expected to contribute to expanding the e-bike market in the region.

Profiles of the Leading Market Players

Accell Group

Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co. Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Hero Cycles Ltd.

Kalkhoff Werke Gmbh

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Pedego

Pon Holdings B.V.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Shimano Inc.

Tern

Trek Bicycle Corp.

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Zweirad-Einkaufs-Genossenschaft Gmbh

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Overview

Evolution Factors for the e-Bike

Value Chain Analysis

e-Bikes Cost Structure Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Model

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Global Market

Israel-Palestine War Impact on the Global Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers for the e-Bike Market

Market Challenges

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Introduction

Current Market Trends

Emerging and Upcoming Trends in the e-Bike Market

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Class

Class I

Class II

Class III

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Configuration

Regular e-Bike

Folding e-Bike

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Motor Type

Mid-Drive Motor

Hub-Drive Motor

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Propulsion Type

Pedal-assisted

Throttle-assisted

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Battery Type

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Others

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Motor Power

< 250W

250W to 500W

500W to 750W

>750W

Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Application

Mountain and Trekking

City or Urban Commute

Commercial Purpose

Chapter 13 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 14 Sustainability in the e-Bike Market: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the e-Bike Market

Future of ESG with e-Bikes

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 15 Patent Analysis

Overview

Key Patents

Chapter 16 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Start-up Funding in the e-Bike Industry

Chapter 17 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Market Share Analysis

Market Strategy Analysis for e-Bikes

Key Market Developments

