E-bike Market in Europe: 21.58% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2021 - 2025)

The market value is set to grow by 6.65 million units from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

E-bike Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Lithium-ion



Sealed Lead Acid

Li-ion batteries are the most preferred choice among various energy storage systems because of their high-energy density and long cycle time. Also, they weigh less and offer advantages in terms of speed. In addition, BMZ, Europe's largest battery maker, planned to set-up a Li-ion Gigafactory in Europe. Therefore, the growth of the market segment is expected to be significant throughout the forecast period.

Product

Pedelecs



S-pedelecs

Geography

Germany



The Netherlands



France



Rest of Europe

38% of the market's growth will originate from the rest of Europe during the forecast period. Germany, The Netherlands and France are the key markets for the e-bike market in Europe. The governments in European countries are supporting the adoption of bicycles, which is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the e-bike market in Europe growth over the forecast period.

Health benefits associated with E-bikes will be a key trend in future. E-bikes are also considered as a mode of physical workout. The advantages afforded by cycling make it feasible for a wide range of people, as it provides motorized assistance in certain situations, such as riding uphill. All these factors are expected to impact the revenue and volume of e-bike sales, which, in turn, will drive e-bike market growth during the forecast period.

E-bike Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope

E-bike Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accell Group NV

BH BIKES EUROPE SL

SL Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Klever Mobility Europe GmbH

LEADER Ltd.

Riese & Müller GmbH

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

The e-bike market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

E-bike Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-bike market in Europe growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the e-bike market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-bike market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-bike market in Europe vendors

E-bike Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2021-2025 6.65 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.58 Regional analysis Germany, The Netherlands, France, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Lithium-ion battery at 38% Key consumer countries Germany, The Netherlands, France, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, LEADER Ltd., Riese & Müller GmbH, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Pedelecs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

S-pedelecs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sealed lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Platform

Urban e-bikes

Trekking e-bikes

eMTBs

Cargo e-bikes

Others

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accell Group NV

BH BIKES EUROPE SL

SL Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Klever Mobility Europe GmbH

LEADER Ltd.

Riese & Müller GmbH

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

