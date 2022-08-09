E-Bike Market is expected to display an steady growth by 2027|CAGR: ~10%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights the E-Bike Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Mode (Pedal Assisted and Throttle Assisted); Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Others); Application (Mountain/Trekking Bikes, City/Urban, Cargo and Others); Region/Country.

The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the E-Bike Market in the Global context. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Global E-Bike Market at the regional & country levels.

Market Overview

As per our analysis, it is predicted that global E-Bike sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of about 10% to reach USD $43.9 Bn in 2027. The increasing integration of cellphones into vehicles is a big development in the e-bike business. Riders can get real-time information about the battery's status, speed, location, and route, among other things. Government subsidies and financial incentives are a crucial growth driver for the sector. With additional discounts offered from the governments encourages the citizens to purchase e-bikes for e.g., Sweden Government's subsidy scheme made up 25% of the purchase price of an e-bike, up to a total of $1,129, and this caused sales to increase by over 50%. It resulted in a total sale of 103,000 units in the September 2017 to August 2018 period. E-bikes are gaining popularity around the world as a versatile, flexible, and environmentally responsible method of transportation, particularly for shorter distances. Many people see electric bikes as a viable alternative to scooters, personal vehicles, and public transportation. The innovative nature of electric bikes, as well as their enticing looks and advanced features, are some of the primary elements boosting the e-bike industry's prediction in the approaching years.

COVID-19 Impact

The E-Bike Market has been significantly harmed by COVID-19. The worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, accompanying steps to suppress it, and significant supply chain disruption have all had an impact on e-bike market trends to some degree. In most parts of the world, e-bike manufacturing and sales declined during the first quarter of 2020. However, because to COVID-19's contagious nature, the bulk of commuters have been avoiding public transportation. In 2020, government restrictions on public transportation as a result of social distancing measures has pushed an increasing number of people to use e-bikes. As a result of the pandemic, walking and cycling got a bigger profile than ever in 2020. Governments all across the world encouraged people to walk or ride their bikes instead of taking congested public transportation and invested in large-scale bicycle infrastructure to assist them.

The global E-Bike market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on mode, the market is segmented into Pedal Assisted and Throttle Assisted. The pedal segment generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020. Over the projected period, the pedal assisted markets are expected to increase significantly. Consumers like the pedal assist mode because it combines the benefits of riding with the convenience of electric assistance for longer cruises. As a result, pedal assist leads the mode segment.

Based on battery type, the market is segmented into Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Others. The Lithium-Ion segment generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of USD XX million by 2027. One of the major causes of growth of this segment is these batteries are smaller in size, long-lasting, and have more power-to-weight ratio than other batteries.

Based on application, the market is segmented in Mountain/Trekking Bikes, City/Urban, Cargo and others. The Mountain/Trekking Bikes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of USD XX million by 2027. As customers are becoming more interested in trekking and recreational activities, demand for mountain/trekking e-bikes is fast expanding. There is a rise in demand for mountain/trekking e-bikes as people become more interested in performance-based adventure activities.

E-Bike Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Australia , Japan , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, during the projection period of 2021-2027, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. The Asia-Pacific e-bike market is dominated by China, which is the region's largest manufacturer and exporter of e-bikes. E-bikes are increasingly being purchased throughout the region for cost-effective and environmentally friendly commuting for short distances, such as commuting to work or the office. In this region, India, Japan, and South Korea are potential markets owing to the increasing e-bike sales in these countries.

The major players targeting the market include

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Accell Group

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Derby Cycle

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Karbon Kinetics Ltd

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Merida Industry Co.

Riese & Muller

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating in the Global context. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as Global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Global E-Bike Market. The major players have been analyzed using different research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.

