E-Biotech® Launches Patent-Pending AI Regulatory Intelligence Infrastructure for Pharmaceutical and GMP Compliance

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - E-Biotech® today formally announced the launch of its patent-pending artificial intelligence infrastructure platform for pharmaceutical and GMP compliance, following its public unveiling during a live industry event on February 8, 2026. Protected under filed U.S. and international patent applications, the platform introduces a dynamic regulatory reasoning engine and adaptive user interface architecture designed to operate alongside existing quality management and regulatory systems.

Regulatory and GMP operations across pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations remain fragmented across siloed software systems, static documentation tools, and manually intensive compliance workflows. While enterprise platforms are widely deployed, the industry has lacked an integrated AI-driven regulatory reasoning layer capable of accelerating compliance activities while preserving validated quality infrastructures.

E-Biotech inc introduces what the company defines as an Adaptive Regulatory Infrastructure, an intelligent operating layer engineered to embed AI-driven reasoning models directly into GMP and regulatory workflows. Rather than replacing established enterprise systems, the platform integrates with them, enabling organizations to move faster, simplify documentation processes, and enhance decision-making while maintaining compliance integrity.

The architecture integrates three coordinated intelligence systems, GIS™, QIS™, and EQI™, into a unified framework structured to support evolving regulatory and GMP requirements across product lifecycles. These systems function as interdependent intelligence modules within a dynamically configurable infrastructure, enabling alignment between regulatory strategy, pharmaceutical quality systems, and operational execution.

The company's intellectual property portfolio covers AI-based regulatory reasoning models and adaptive interface architectures intended to support scalable, enterprise-level regulatory and GMP operations across multiple jurisdictions. The international patent filings reflect a strategic focus on long-term infrastructure defensibility and cross-border applicability.

"Pharmaceutical organizations do not need to abandon their existing systems," said Adam Hazourli, Founder and CEO of eBiotech.ai. "They need intelligent GMP infrastructure that helps teams operate faster, more efficiently, and with greater regulatory confidence while preserving the integrity of validated environments."

eBiotech.ai is positioning its platform as foundational infrastructure for pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations seeking to modernize regulatory and GMP operations through AI-enabled acceleration, adaptive system design, and seamless integration with established quality systems.

