E-Book Market: 6.04% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Size, Share, Facts & Factors

Vendor Landscape

The e-book market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and collaborating with schools and educational institutions to compete in the market.

Hachette Livre - In September 2020, the company announced the acquisition of Laurence King Publishing (LKP), the UK's leading gift publisher and one of the country's top three art publishers

John Wiley and Sons Inc. - In February 2021, the company and CRUI signed a four-year transitional agreement to accelerate open-access publishing in Italy.

McGraw Hill - In February 2021, the company had been named as one of America's best midsize employers by Forbes.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Consumer E-book:



The e-book market share growth by the consumer eBook segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumer eBooks include adult fiction and other fiction genres, and consumer eBooks are mainly bought by individual end-users. The demand for fiction books is growing due to the evolving reading habits of individuals. In addition, the compelling fictional stories being published have been helping this genre gain popularity among readers.



Professional E-book



Educational E-book

Segmentation by Platform Usage:

Smartphones



Tablets



Others

The E-book Market Covers the Following Areas:

E-Book Market Sizing

E-Book Market Forecast

E-Book Market Analysis

Regional Market Outlook

45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for e-books in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA.

Government initiatives encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies in schools and libraries to enrich the learning experience of students will facilitate the e-book market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global E-Book Market

Market Driver:

Benefits and reader engagement of eBooks:

The benefits and reader engagement of eBooks is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Books in the digital format have been quite prevalent, with eBooks and e-readers becoming a common phenomenon across the world. However, this has been changing rapidly. eBooks for end-users are gaining popularity, as the latest interactive technologies are being integrated into them. The array of interactive components being integrated into eBooks includes verbal interaction, AR, and gaming. These features, along with the traditional aspects of story plots and illustrations, are making eBooks popular among professionals, children, and others. Thus, the demand for interactive eBooks will continue to rise, which will drive the growth of the global eBook market during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Rising adoption of online local language translation modules in eBooks:

The rising adoption of online local language translation modules in eBooks is one of the key trends driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. The localization of content and online local language translations in the global eBook market is gaining prominence, as countries across the globe have many native languages. Publishers are considering the online translation of eBooks in various local languages as an added advantage to their businesses. This will not only improve the accessibility and distribution of books to wider target end-user but also help them in cutting costs and improving content mobility. Thus, the localization of eBooks will foster the growth of the market in focus in the long run.

E-Book Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 6.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Hachette Livre, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing corp., Macmillan publishers, and McGraw Hill Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education Services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovation

