E-Book Market size is set to grow by USD 12.40 bn from 2024-2028, benefits and reader engagement of e-books to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-book market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.40 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Book Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Consumer e-book, Professional e-book, and Educational e-book), Platform (Smartphones and Tablet and laptops), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes and Noble Booksellers Inc., Beacon Press, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Blurb Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hachette Livre, Harper Collins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing Corp., Lulu Press Inc., Manning Publications Co., McGraw Hill LLC, Pearson Plc, Rakuten Kobo Inc., Simon and Schuster Inc., Smashwords Inc., and Springer Verlag GmbH

Segment Overview

This e-book market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Consumer e-book

1.2 Professional e-book

1.3 Educational e-book Platform 2.1 Smartphones

2.2 Tablet and laptops Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Consumer e-book- The E-Book Market has experienced significant growth, with DC offering digital format becoming a preferred choice for consumers. Fiction genres, including adult literature and young adult literature, dominate sales in European countries. The influence of technology and digitization have led to the adoption of e-books as a low-cost alternative to actual books, particularly among millennial and Generation Z readers. Systems for digital education and immersive learning have further boosted the market's adoption. Latest hardware and software enable access to educational content and e-book libraries through online services. The advantages of e-books, such as portability and multilingual features, have contributed to their worldwide adoption. However, environmental protection campaigns highlighting the saving of trees and reducing paper use have also played a role. Despite these benefits, challenges persist, including IP infringement cases, content providers, and major book publishers like Hachette, Penguin Random House, Wiley, and HarperCollins, grappling with copyright violations through the Internet Archive and Open Library Project. Overall reader engagement remains high, with traditional delivery methods and e-lending continuing to coexist.

3.1 North America- The E-book Market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to technical development and the adoption of reading devices. With the US and Canada being the largest contributors, institutions are embracing the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy, enabling digital literacy and cost savings. E-books offer advantages such as accessibility, lower costs, and interactive content. The global e-book market is driven by demand for multilingual features and e-book libraries. Online services provide a low-cost alternative to traditional delivery methods, including e-lending and worldwide adoption. Environmental protection campaigns save trees and reduce paper use, but IP infringement cases pose challenges for content providers, including major book publishers like Hachette, Penguin Random House, Wiley, and HarperCollins. Overall reader engagement is increasing, with e-books offering a real-time experience on electronic devices like smartphones and tablets. However, high-cost concerns persist, and digitization of books raises questions about copyright violations and open library projects. E-book sales continue to grow, offering convenient delivery and challenging the dominance of physical books and bookstores, which face shipping delays and competition from online retailers. E-book Market Trends include the use of electronic devices, portable devices, and smartphones, tablets, and the digitization of real-time experiences, as demonstrated by Marvel's digital comics.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The e-book market is expanding due to the popularity of user-friendly formats like Mobi, EPUB, and KF8. EPUB, an IDPF standard based on XHTML, CSS, and XML, is favored by digital educational publishers for advanced features. E-books offer advantages such as multilingual support, convenience, and cost savings. Smartphones and tablets are driving adoption, with e-libraries and online services providing access to vast collections. Environmental campaigns promote e-books as a way to save trees and reduce paper use. Major publishers like Hachette, Penguin Random House, Wiley, and HarperCollins are embracing this trend, leading to increased reader engagement and sales.

Market Challenges

The global e-book market faces significant challenges from copyright infringement and piracy, leading to substantial revenue losses for publishers. Factors contributing to e-book piracy include easy Internet access and free downloading software. Publishers in the US and Egypt report annual losses of USD300 million and USD16.8 million, respectively. Key players like Hachette, Penguin Random House, Wiley, and HarperCollins are affected. E-books offer convenience, but piracy undermines overall reader engagement and growth in the market. Technology influences this trend through digital education, immersive learning, and the use of electronic devices.

Research Analysis

The E-Book market has experienced significant growth due to the adoption of smartphones and the availability of multilingual features on reading devices. E-book libraries and online services offer a low-cost alternative to traditional bookstores and physical books. E-lending and environmental protection campaigns save trees and reduce the need for paper production, addressing concerns over IP infringement cases involving content providers and major book publishers. The Internet Archive and Open Library project provide access to vast digital collections, offering a convenient delivery system and real-time experience in a digital format. The influence of technology on the E-Book market has led to immersive learning experiences, making it an essential component of modern education and overall reader engagement.

Market Research Overview

The E-Book market is a significant segment of the digital content industry, driven by the increasing popularity of digital reading devices and technologies. Tech devices like Kindle, Adaptive Vision Technologies, and Apple's iBooks store offer vast libraries of books, making reading more accessible and convenient than ever. Reading habits have evolved, with on-demand access to books, saving trees, and reducing physical storage space. Markets like Amazon and Google Books dominate the E-Book landscape, offering devices and digital content. Reding (sic) devices like the Nook, Kobo, and Google Books allow users to purchase, download, and read books instantly. The trending topic of e-books is a revolution in the publishing industry, with devices providing a paper-like reading experience, adaptive lighting, and long battery life. The adaptive content technology enables users to customize their reading experience, making it a preferred choice for avid readers. The cost-effective and eco-friendly nature of e-books has made them a popular choice for students and professionals alike. The future of the E-Book market looks promising, with advancements in technology and the increasing acceptance of digital content.

