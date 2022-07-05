E-Book Market Size to Grow by USD 6.93 billion | Benefits and Reader Engagement of e-books to Drive Growth | Technavio

Jul 05, 2022, 22:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An e-book is also known as an electronic book. It is a digital publication that can be read on a computer, e-reader, or any similar electronic device. An e-book may be a novel, magazine, newspaper, or other publication. The latest report on the e-book market by Technavio infers that reader engagement of e-books is driving this market's growth, resulting in the market growth of USD 6.93 billion from 2020 to 2025.
Vendor Landscape
The e-book market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offerings different methods of payments, such as pay-as-you-go, to compete in the market. The global e-book market is highly competitive due to the presence of various established publishers and emerging startups that offer innovative solutions. This has resulted in various mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the market, contributing to players' product portfolios and helping them increase their geographic presence.
Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Hachette Livre, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing corp., Macmillan publishers, and McGraw Hill, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Product:
- Consumer e-book:
- The consumer e-book segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.
- Consumer e-books include adult fiction and other fiction genres. They are primarily bought by individual end-users. The demand for fiction books is growing due to the evolving reading habits of individuals.
- Professional e-book
- Educational e-book
Regional Market Outlook
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will contribute to 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the benefits of e-books, including better accessibility, lower costs, and better student engagement through interactive content. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US and Canada will contribute to the highest market growth.
Latest Trends and Drivers in the E-Book Market
- Market Driver:
- Benefits and reader engagement of e-books:
Some of the interactive components being integrated into e-books include verbal interaction, augmented reality (AR), and gaming. These features, along with traditional aspects of story plots and illustrations, are making e-books popular. Thus, the demand for interactive e-books will continue to increase, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global e-book market during the forecast period.
- Market Trend:
- Rising adoption of online local language translation modules in e-books:
The localization of content and online local language translations are gaining prominence. Publishers are translating e-books into various local languages. For example, UK-based First Editions Translations has been serving various clients across Europe in translating books in a wide range of local languages. Thus, the localization of e-books will foster the growth of the market in focus in the long run.
|
Report Coverage
|
Page number
|
Base year
|
Forecast period
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2021-2025
|
Performing market contribution
|
Key consumer countries
|
Competitive landscape
|
Key companies profiled
|
Market dynamics
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.04
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Hachette Livre, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing corp., Macmillan publishers, and McGraw Hill
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article