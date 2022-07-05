E-Book Market Size to Grow by USD 6.93 billion | Benefits and Reader Engagement of e-books to Drive Growth | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The e-book market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offerings different methods of payments, such as pay-as-you-go, to compete in the market. The global e-book market is highly competitive due to the presence of various established publishers and emerging startups that offer innovative solutions. This has resulted in various mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the market, contributing to players' product portfolios and helping them increase their geographic presence.

Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Hachette Livre, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing corp., Macmillan publishers, and McGraw Hill, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Consumer e-book:



The consumer e-book segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.





Consumer e-books include adult fiction and other fiction genres. They are primarily bought by individual end-users. The demand for fiction books is growing due to the evolving reading habits of individuals.



Professional e-book



Educational e-book

Regional Market Outlook

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will contribute to 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the benefits of e-books, including better accessibility, lower costs, and better student engagement through interactive content. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US and Canada will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends and Driv ers in the E-Book Market

Market Driver:

Benefits and reader engagement of e-books:

Some of the interactive components being integrated into e-books include verbal interaction, augmented reality (AR), and gaming. These features, along with traditional aspects of story plots and illustrations, are making e-books popular. Thus, the demand for interactive e-books will continue to increase, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global e-book market during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Rising adoption of online local language translation modules in e-books:

The localization of content and online local language translations are gaining prominence. Publishers are translating e-books into various local languages. For example, UK-based First Editions Translations has been serving various clients across Europe in translating books in a wide range of local languages. Thus, the localization of e-books will foster the growth of the market in focus in the long run.

E-Book Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Hachette Livre, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing corp., Macmillan publishers, and McGraw Hill Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Consumer eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Consumer eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Consumer eBook - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Professional eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Professional eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Professional eBook - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Educational eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Educational eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Educational eBook - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Segment by Platform Usage

7.1 Smartphones

7.2 Tablets

7.3 Others

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amazon.com Inc.

11.4 Apple Inc.

11.5 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

11.6 Cengage Learning Inc.

11.7 Hachette Livre

11.8 HarperCollins Publishers

11.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

11.10 Kensington publishing corp.

11.11 Macmillan publishers

11.12 McGraw Hill

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

