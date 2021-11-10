E-Book Market size to increase by USD 6.93 Bn | Technavio's Research Insights Highlights Benefits & Reader Engagement of E-books as Key Driver

View Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global E-Book market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For Instance - In September 2020, Hachette Livre announced the acquisition of Laurence King Publishing (LKP), the UK's leading gift publisher and one of the country's top three art publishers.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the publishing market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 45% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

In addition, countries such as the US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, and Italy are expected to emerge as prominent markets for E-Book during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The report identifies the rising adoption of online local language translation modules in eBooks as one of the key trends driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. The localization of content and online local language translations in the global eBook market is gaining prominence, as countries across the globe have many native languages. Publishers are considering the online translation of eBooks in various local languages as an added advantage to their businesses. Thus, the localization of eBooks will foster the growth of the market in focus in the long run.

Despite the rapid demand, the E-Book Market factors such as the growing number of privacy breaches may impede the market growth. The vendors or publishers present in the global eBook market have been threatened by the growing surge in copyright infringement. With the rising penetration of the Internet, piracy and illegal file-sharing have become a threat to the growth of the global E-Book market. Online piracy has resulted in large losses in revenue to many publishing houses.

E-Book Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE, and Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Hachette Livre, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing corp., Macmillan Publishers, and McGraw Hill Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

