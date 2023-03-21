E-book market to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2027: Proliferation of smart devices and applications will drive growth - Technavio

Mar 21, 2023, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-book market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,316.2 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%, according to Technavio. The market will be driven by the benefits and reader engagement of e-books, the rising adoption of online local language translation modules in e-books, and the proliferation of smart devices and applications. The use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, is increasing globally. Learners can access e-books using mobile devices, and the content can be customized according to their needs. Moreover, Internet penetration is rising worldwide, and there has been a major shift toward e-book modules. Several vendors offer e-book content that is compatible with smartphone devices. Many learners and educators prefer e-books over traditional textbooks owing to lower content procurement costs and ease of access. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. To learn more about the e-book market, request a sample report.
E-book market – Key challenges
- Growing number of privacy breaches
- Inefficient management of e-book content
- Increasing threat from open-source content
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
E-book market – Regional analysis
North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the market. Several institutions in the country are adopting the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy. Vendors based in the region are also focusing on increasing the accessibility and delivery of course content. In addition, government initiatives promote the use of advanced technologies in schools and libraries. For instance, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), through the E-Rate program, enables schools and libraries in the US to avail of digital telecommunications and information services at low costs. These factors will drive the demand for e-books in North America during the forecast period.
E-book market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as increasing M&A in the market. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., Beacon Press, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Blurb Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Hachette Book Group Inc., Harper Collins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington Publishing Corp., Lulu Press Inc., Macmillan, Manning Publications Co., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Rakuten Kobo Inc., Simon and Schuster Inc., Smashwords Inc., and Springer Verlag GmbH. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Apple Inc. - The company offers e-books through its application. Users can browse the Book Store and set reading goals.
- Blurb Inc. - The company offers e-books, which include adult and children's fiction and nonfiction digital books in English, German, and Spanish languages.
- Lulu Press Inc. - The company offers e-books that can be accessed via a smartphone, e-reader, or tablet.
For highlights on vendor analysis, download a sample!
E-book market insights -
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Platform (smartphones, tablets, and laptops), Product (Consumer e-book, Professional e-book, and Educational e-book) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
The e-book market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report
What are the key data covered in this e-book market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-book market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the e-book market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the e-book market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-book market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The size of the e-books market in Europe is expected to increase by USD 958.24 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25%. The considerably high prices of printed books are notably driving the e-books market growth in Europe, although factors such as the increasing threat from printed books may impede the market growth.
The e-textbook rental market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.01% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 534.56 million. The cost-effective pricing model is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing threat from open-source content may impede the market growth.
|
E-Book Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.7%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 8,316.2 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.6
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., Beacon Press, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Blurb Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Hachette Book Group Inc., Harper Collins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing Corp., Lulu Press Inc., Macmillan, Manning Publications Co., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Rakuten Kobo Inc., Simon and Schuster Inc., Smashwords Inc., and Springer Verlag GmbH
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global e-book market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global e-book market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform
- 6.3 Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Tablet and laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Tablet and laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Tablet and laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Tablet and laptops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Tablet and laptops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Consumer e-book - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Consumer e-book - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Consumer e-book - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Consumer e-book - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Consumer e-book - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Professional e-book - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Professional e-book - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Professional e-book - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Professional e-book - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Professional e-book - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Educational e-book - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Educational e-book - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Educational e-book - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Educational e-book - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Educational e-book - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Apple Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Apple Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Barnes and Noble Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Barnes and Noble Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Barnes and Noble Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Barnes and Noble Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Beacon Press
- Exhibit 125: Beacon Press - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Beacon Press - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Beacon Press - Key offerings
- 12.7 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 128: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 12.8 Blurb Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Blurb Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Blurb Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Blurb Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Hachette Book Group Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Hachette Book Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Hachette Book Group Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Hachette Book Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Harper Collins Publishers
- Exhibit 143: Harper Collins Publishers - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Harper Collins Publishers - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Harper Collins Publishers - Key news
- Exhibit 146: Harper Collins Publishers - Key offerings
- 12.12 John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Exhibit 147: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Kensington publishing Corp.
- Exhibit 151: Kensington publishing Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Kensington publishing Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Kensington publishing Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Lulu Press Inc.
- Exhibit 154: Lulu Press Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Lulu Press Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Lulu Press Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Macmillan
- Exhibit 157: Macmillan - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Macmillan - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Macmillan - Key offerings
- 12.16 McGraw Hill Education Inc.
- Exhibit 160: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Pearson Plc
- Exhibit 164: Pearson Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Pearson Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Pearson Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 167: Pearson Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Pearson Plc - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 174: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article