E-book market to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2027: Proliferation of smart devices and applications will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-book market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,316.2 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth. For more insights on the historic market size (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Book Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

E-Book Market - Segmentation Assessment Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (smartphones, tablets, and laptops), product (consumer ebook, professional ebook, and educational ebook), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the smartphones segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Due to the increasing adoption of eBooks in smartphones for reading and learning purposes, the market is estimated to grow. Furthermore, the proliferation of digital literacy in various economies due to the rising adoption of mobile devices and eBooks is expected to boost the growth of the market in focus. Additionally, the popularity of eBook vendors has encouraged other vendors, such as content creators and platform providers, to optimize their products for mobile accessibility. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global e-book market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-book market.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the market. Several institutions in the country are adopting the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy. Vendors based in the region are also focusing on increasing the accessibility and delivery of course content. In addition, government initiatives promote the use of advanced technologies in schools and libraries. For instance, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), through the E-Rate program, enables schools and libraries in the US to avail of digital telecommunications and information services at low costs. These factors will drive the demand for e-books in North America during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

E-Book Market – Market Dynamics Key factor driving market growth

A major factor driving the E-Book Market growth is the proliferation of smart devices and applications. The use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, is increasing globally. Learners can access e-books using mobile devices, and the content can be customized according to their needs. Moreover, Internet penetration is rising worldwide, and there has been a major shift toward e-book modules.

Several vendors offer e-book content that is compatible with smartphone devices. Many learners and educators prefer e-books over traditional textbooks owing to lower content procurement costs and ease of access. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing popularity of online education and digital literacy is a trend shaping the e-Book Market. Rapid digitization and the increasing availability of mobile devices, which includes tablets, smartphones, and iPad, among students, have proliferated the growth of online education.

Additionally, the proliferation of online education is the rising cost of education, prompting a spike in the number of parents willing to homeschool their children. Moreover, homeschooling is increasingly becoming popular in different parts of the world, owing to its flexibility, affordability, and adaptability, as well as greater inclusiveness. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Inefficient management of e-book content challenges the growth of the e-Book Market during the forecast period. Digitization involves the customization of products and services. It necessitates the implementation of data and content analytics. But most publishers have obsolete data and content management systems. E-book publishers need to manage a more diverse product portfolio.

Moreover, e-book publishers also require efficient media management techniques, robust infrastructure, and automation capabilities to ensure that all the various multimedia features are added and updated easily. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this E-Book Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-Book market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the e-Book market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the e-Book market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-Book market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The size of the e-books market in Europe is expected to increase by USD 958.24 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers e-books market segmentation in Europe by genre (fiction, non-fiction and education, and others). The considerably high prices of printed books are notably driving the e-books market growth in Europe, although factors such as the increasing threat from printed books may impede the market growth.

The e-textbook rental market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.01% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 534.56 million. This report broadly covers market segmentation by End-user such as academic and non-academic. The cost-effective pricing model is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing threat from open-source content may impede the market growth.

E-Book Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,316.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., Beacon Press, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Blurb Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Hachette Book Group Inc., Harper Collins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing Corp., Lulu Press Inc., Macmillan, Manning Publications Co., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Rakuten Kobo Inc., Simon and Schuster Inc., Smashwords Inc., and Springer Verlag GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global e-book market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global e-book market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

6.3 Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Tablet and laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Tablet and laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Tablet and laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Tablet and laptops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Tablet and laptops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Consumer ebook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Consumer ebook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Consumer ebook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Consumer ebook - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Consumer ebook - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Professional ebook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Professional ebook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Professional ebook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Professional ebook - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Professional ebook - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Educational ebook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Educational ebook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Educational ebook - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Educational ebook - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Educational ebook - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 112: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 117: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Barnes and Noble Inc.

Exhibit 122: Barnes and Noble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Barnes and Noble Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Barnes and Noble Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Beacon Press

Exhibit 125: Beacon Press - Overview



Exhibit 126: Beacon Press - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Beacon Press - Key offerings

12.7 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 128: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 129: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 131: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.8 Blurb Inc.

Exhibit 133: Blurb Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Blurb Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Blurb Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Exhibit 136: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Hachette Book Group Inc.

Exhibit 140: Hachette Book Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Hachette Book Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Hachette Book Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Harper Collins Publishers

Exhibit 143: Harper Collins Publishers - Overview



Exhibit 144: Harper Collins Publishers - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Harper Collins Publishers - Key news



Exhibit 146: Harper Collins Publishers - Key offerings

12.12 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Exhibit 147: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Kensington publishing Corp.

Exhibit 151: Kensington publishing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Kensington publishing Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Kensington publishing Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Lulu Press Inc.

Exhibit 154: Lulu Press Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Lulu Press Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Lulu Press Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Macmillan

Exhibit 157: Macmillan - Overview



Exhibit 158: Macmillan - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Macmillan - Key offerings

12.16 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

Exhibit 160: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 164: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 165: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Pearson Plc - Key news



Exhibit 167: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio