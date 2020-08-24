e-Book Reader Industry Outlook 2020-2025 Featuring Aluratek, Amazon.com, Apple, Barnes & Noble, Sony Corporation and Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global e-Book Reader Market: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-book reader market is currently witnessing stable growth.



Digital advancements in the education sector are increasing the adaptation of e-learning in the curriculum to improve the personal learning experience of students. This represents one of the key factors driving the market growth.



E-book readers provide free e-books, which include fiction, classics and reference texts, and allow the reader to search for keywords and add notes as well as hyperlinks. Consequently, students, especially in universities, are shifting from conventional books to e-books for enhancing their overall reading experience.



Furthermore, some of the leading manufacturers operating in the industry are offering additional features, such as an offline dictionary, navigation buttons, foreign language learning, access to a cloud for managing purchased books, color-adjustable front light and extended storage for audiobooks, to expand their existing consumer base.



Moreover, the increasing penetration of the internet, changing lifestyles and inflating income levels are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the growing awareness of saving paper is expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.



The report provides a deep insight into the global e-book reader market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aluratekn Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes & Noble Inc., Blurb Inc., Bookeen, Ectaco Inc, Pocketbook International SA, Rakuten Kobo Inc, Sony Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global e-book reader market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the screen type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the screen size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the connectivity type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pricing?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global e-book reader market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global E-Book Reader Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Screen Type

6.1 E-Ink Screen

6.2 LCD Screen



7 Market Breakup by Screen Size

7.1 Below 6 Inch

7.2 6-8 Inch

7.3 8-10 Inch

7.4 Above 10 Inch



8 Market Breakup by Connectivity Type

8.1 Wi-Fi

8.2 3G/4G and Wi-Fi

8.3 3G/4G



9 Market Breakup by Pricing

9.1 Low Price

9.2 Medium Price

9.2 High Price



10 Market Breakup by End-user

10.1 Students

10.2 Professionals

10.3 Others



11 Market Breakup by Distribution

11.1 Store Based

11.2 Non-store Based



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North America

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.3 Europe

12.4 Latin America

12.5 Middle East and Africa



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Indicators



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Aluratek Inc.

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.2 Amazon.com Inc.

17.3.3 Apple Inc.

17.3.4 Barnes & Noble Inc.

17.3.5 Blurb Inc.

17.3.6 Bookeen

17.3.7 Ectaco Inc.

17.3.8 Pocketbook International SA

17.3.9 Rakuten Kobo Inc.

17.3.10 Sony Corporation



