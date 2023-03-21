E-books Market size in Europe to grow by USD 958.24 million from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by high prices of printed books - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-books market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 958.24 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 6.25% according to Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the high prices of printed books, the growing popularity of e-readers, and the proliferation of mobile devices and apps. Printed books are generally more expensive than e-books. This is because the cost involved in manufacturing and publishing the printed books are added to their retail prices. The high price of printed books has prompted many individuals to adopt digital versions of the same books that are affordable and convenient to use. All these factors are driving the growth of the e-books market in Europe. To understand more about the e-books market in Europe, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-books Market in Europe

E-books Market Insights in Europe -

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Genre (fiction, non-fiction and education, and others).

E-books Market in Europe – Major Challenges

Increasing threat from printed books

Ownership concerns

Rising issues owing to stringent regulations

Despite the lower prices, e-books are facing continuous threats from printed books in the European economies. A majority of students and consumers still prefer conventional or printed textbooks. Besides, parents are worried about the screen time spent on mobile devices. They are promoting the use of physical books right from the children's early age to help develop book-reading habits among the children. In addition, the growing awareness of the advantages and benefits of printed books over e-books is further reducing the growth potential in the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

E-books Market in Europe – Segmentation Analysis

The report segments the market by genre (fiction, non-fiction and education, and others). The market growth in the fiction segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is a continuous demand for fiction books in Europe. Many compelling fictional stories that got published have gained immense popularity among readers. Fictional e-books account for most of the revenue generated from the sales of e-books in the European economies, including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Belgium. In addition, the universal applicability of fiction and the increasing demand for teen fiction among adult readers are driving the segment's growth.

E-books Market in Europe - Vendor Insights

The e-books market in Europe is fragmented due to the presence of many international and regional players. The vendors are competing against each other and striving for leading positions. Vendors are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolios and geographic presence. The threat of new entrants was high in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. This is due to the ease of business and limited entry barriers in the market. Many online players are coming up with innovative products and services to enter the e-books market in Europe. These factors are intensifying the competition in the market.

Some of the key players covered in this market study include:

Amazon.com Inc.

Hachette Livre

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Barnes and Noble Inc.

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

Ebooks.com Pty Ltd.

EBSCO Information Services

Informa Plc

McGraw Hill

News Corp.

Pearson Plc

Rakuten Group Inc.

UCL

The e-books market in Europe report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this e-books market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-books market in Europe between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the e-books market in Europe and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the e-books market in Europe industry across Europe

industry across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-books market vendors in Europe

E-books Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 958.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.08 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Hachette Livre, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Ebooks.com Pty Ltd., EBSCO Information Services, Informa Plc, McGraw Hill, News Corp., Pearson Plc, Rakuten Group Inc., and UCL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

7.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

