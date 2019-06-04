e-Builder Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status for its Construction Program Management Solution Designed Specifically for Federal Facility Owners

PLANTATION, Fla., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- e-Builder, a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and leading cloud-based construction program management solution for owners of capital improvement programs, announced today that e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition is now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace as a FedRAMP Ready construction program management solution designed specifically for federal facility owners. Upon successful completion of a Readiness Assessment by a Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition was designated, by the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO), as a FedRAMP Ready solution.

The e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition project management information system (PMIS) now incorporates built-in, federally-approved levels of security controls and compliance features not offered by public clouds. Agencies have been limited in improving their project management efficiencies because of the lack of FedRAMP PMIS options. Now, with e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition, they have not only an option, but an industry-leading solution that many of their peers outside of the federal sector have relied on for years to create greater efficiencies and cost management within their capital improvement programs.

"Attaining the FedRAMP Ready approval is a testament to our commitment to the Federal Marketplace and our existing e-Builder Enterprise customers in the government sector," said Ron Antevy, President & CEO of e-Builder. "To-date, we are the only construction program management solution for owners available that is FedRAMP Ready, and this expanded offering to federal government agencies allows us to continue to work with other large agencies who require this level of security and compliance for their capital improvement programs."

FedRAMP is a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for federal government-authorized cloud products and service programs at the low, moderate, and high-risk impact levels. The FedRAMP program addresses the security of commercial cloud service providers and helps government officials manage risk in a cloud-based environment.

About e-Builder

Founded in 1995, e-Builder, a Trimble Company, is a leading provider of integrated, cloud-based construction program management software for facility owners and the companies that act on their behalf. The company's flagship product, e-Builder Enterprise, improves capital project execution, resulting in increased productivity and quality, reduced cost and faster project delivery. Since 1995, e-Builder's technology leadership and construction industry focus have helped thousands of global companies, government agencies, and health care and educational institutions manage billions of dollars in capital programs with solutions to improve the plan, build and operate lifecycle. The company is based in Plantation, Florida. For more information, visit: www.e-Builder.net.

