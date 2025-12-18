E-Chem Launches EPX50-RC: A High-Performance Epoxy Overlay System for Bridge Deck Preservation and Increased Pavement Skid Resistance

Meridian Adhesives Group

Dec 18, 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Chem, a Meridian brand, is proud to announce the launch of EPX50-RC, a next-generation epoxy bridge deck overlay and High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) system engineered to meet the performance demands of today's roadway infrastructure projects.

Developed for contractors and state Departments of Transportation (DOTs) focused on preserving and extending the life of bridge decks, EPX50-RC combines superior mechanical properties with unmatched return-to-service speed — helping crews get roads and bridges safely reopened in less time, compared to other epoxy overlay systems.

EPX50-RC Delivers What Contractors and DOTs Need Most:

  • Seals bridge decks to protect against water and chloride intrusion, extending service life.
  • Accelerated cure rate, with faster tack-free time and early compressive strength, enabling quicker return to service.

Unlike slower-curing systems, EPX50-RC offers superior performance and workability, reducing downtime without compromising durability or structural protection—delivering reliable, high-performance results in demanding field conditions.

"EPX50-RC was developed in direct response to contractor feedback and the growing need for faster, more durable overlay systems," said T. J. Bland, Commercial President of Meridian's Infrastructure Division. "It's about maximizing uptime and safety, while extending the lifespan of our nation's critical infrastructure."

EPX50-RC is now available through E-Chem and is already being specified on DOT projects across the U.S.

About Meridian Adhesives Group
Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-performance adhesives and sealants serving infrastructure, electronics, and industrial markets. The company's E-Chem brand delivers advanced materials for concrete repair, protection, and preservation — backed by expert technical support and field-proven results.

