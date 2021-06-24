E-cigarette Market in the UK is expected to grow by USD 1.20 billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 24, 2021, 13:41 ET
NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The e-cigarette market in the UK is poised to grow by USD 1.20 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the e-cigarette market in the UK provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as it is a safer option than other tobacco products, the new product launches, and the high availability of e-cigarettes across different distribution formats.
The e-cigarette market in UK analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the high availability of e-cigarettes across different distribution formats as one of the prime reasons driving the e-cigarette market in UK growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The e-cigarette market in the UK covers the following areas:
E-cigarette Market In UK Sizing
E-cigarette Market In UK Forecast
E-cigarette Market In UK Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- British American Tobacco Plc
- Imperial Brands Plc
- Innokin Technology Ltd.
- J WELL France Sarl
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- JUUL Labs Inc.
- Pax Labs Inc.
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.
