E-cigarette Market in UK Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 1.20 Bn growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The E-cigarette Market size in the UK is growing at a CAGR of 13% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 1.20 billion between 2020 and 2025. The report analyses the market size, and growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-cigarette Market in UK

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the E-cigarette Market in the UK: British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., and JUUL Labs Inc., among others.

The global E-cigarette Market in the UK structure is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 12.20% YOY growth in 2021.

Key Segments

The E-cigarette Market in the UK is segmented by product (modular e-cigarettes, rechargeable e-cigarettes, and disposable e-cigarettes) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The fact that e-cigarettes are safer than other tobacco products is one of the key factors driving growth in the UK e-cigarette market.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The modular e-cigarettes market share in the UK will expand significantly. These e-cigarettes offer a better vaping experience due to their numerous customization choices. These enable control over vapor production, changeable voltage, battery power, and e-juice.

Due to their widespread market penetration, modular e-cigarette demand is now high and is anticipated to rise with the release of new products during the projection period. One of the key elements driving the segment's growth during the projection period is how affordable these e-cigarettes are.

Market Dynamics

The fact that e-cigarettes are safer than other tobacco products is one of the main factors boosting the market growth in the UK. Another market trend in the UK that is anticipated to have a favorable effect over the next few years is the rise in the number of people trying to stop smoking. However, during the projection period, the availability of replacement goods will provide a significant challenge to the UK e-cigarette market.

Vendor Landscape

The E-cigarette Market in the UK is fragmented due to the presence of several players and a few well-established players. To sustain the competition, vendors are launching various campaigns to train individual learners in the English language.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

Imperial Brands Plc: The company deals with the distribution of tobacco and NGP products for tobacco and NGP product manufacturers, including Imperial Brands.

The company deals with the distribution of tobacco and NGP products for tobacco and NGP product manufacturers, including Imperial Brands. Innokin Technology Ltd.: The company offers various types of products such as ENDURA T22 PRO, SENSIS, EQ FLTR and other related products.

The company offers various types of products such as ENDURA T22 PRO, SENSIS, EQ FLTR and other related products. J WELL France Sarl: The company manufactures and is responsible for the sale of frozen and ambient processed foods, bakery products, and seasonings.

E-cigarette Market Scope in UK Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.20 Regional analysis UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

