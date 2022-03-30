E-cigarette Market Size in the UK to Grow by USD 1.20 billion | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The safety of e-cigarettes compared with other tobacco products is driving the e-cigarette market growth in UK. Tobacco products contain nicotine that causes addiction. E-cigarettes produce a flavored aerosol that is responsible for delivering nicotine to the lungs, which stimulates tobacco smoking without delivering toxic chemicals like tar to the lungs. Respiratory diseases, cancer, and heart conditions are a few health problems induced by smoking tobacco products. Hence, many smokers are switching to e-cigarettes to reduce the aftereffects of smoking.

However, factors such as the presence of substitute products may impede the market growth. Some of the substitutes include cigarettes, nicotine patches, nicotine snus, nasal sprays, inhalers, chewing tobacco, and lozenges. The availability of nicotine patches across the country will increase their sales during the forecast period. The number of people attempting to quit smoking by trying out other nicotine products is also growing. This will increase the demand for alternate nicotine products, thus negatively influencing the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd., etc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

British American Tobacco Plc - The company offers Vype e-cigarette.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the e-cigarette market in UK report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into modular e-cigarettes, rechargeable e-cigarettes, and disposable e-cigarettes. The modular e-cigarettes segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The demand for modular e-cigarettes is high owing to their wide penetration in different markets. It is expected to rise during the forecast period with the introduction of new products. The cost-effectiveness of these e-cigarettes will contribute to the growth of the segment.

will contribute the largest share of the market. The demand for modular e-cigarettes is high owing to their wide penetration in different markets. It is expected to rise during the forecast period with the introduction of new products. The cost-effectiveness of these e-cigarettes will contribute to the growth of the segment. By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Modular e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rechargeable e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Disposable e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

British American Tobacco Plc

Imperial Brands Plc

Innokin Technology Ltd.

J WELL France Sarl

Japan Tobacco Inc.

JUUL Labs Inc.

Pax Labs Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

