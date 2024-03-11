E-cigarette Market Size to Grow by USD 21.42 billion from 2023 to 2027, 37% of market growth is expected in North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-cigarette Market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.42 billion at a CAGR of 13.37% between 2022 and 2027. North America contributes 37% to the global market growth forecast. Analysts detail regional trends and drivers, notably the rising popularity of e-cigarettes. The US drives significant revenue, with youth as primary consumers. The CDC reports 2.06 million American students using e-cigarettes, fueled by diverse flavor offerings and perceived fashion appeal. This trend propels market growth in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-cigarette Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report

Request a sample report

Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21.42 billion Market structure USD Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany

Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global e-cigarette market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer e-cigarette in the market are Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, ePuffer Ltd., GD SIGELEI Electronic Tech Co. Ltd., Geekvape, ICCPP, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., ITC Ltd., Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., JWEI Group, OXVA, PhixVapor, Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen UWELL Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Runfree Technology Co. Ltd., White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes, and SMOORE International Holdings Ltd. and others. The global e-cigarette market is at its growing stage.

Altria Group Inc: The company offers E-cigarettes through its subsidiary called Green Smoke Inc.

The company offers E-cigarettes through its subsidiary called Green Smoke Inc. British American Tobacco Plc: The company offers handheld, battery-powered E-cigarettes that heat a liquid, also called an E-liquid to produce an inhalable aerosol, commonly known as vapor.

The company offers handheld, battery-powered E-cigarettes that heat a liquid, also called an E-liquid to produce an inhalable aerosol, commonly known as vapor. ePuffer Ltd: The company offers E-cigarettes such as the SNAPS E-cigs series and disposable eco-friendly E-cigarettes.

For details on the vendor and its offerings

Request a sample report

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Modular E-cigarette, Next-generation products, Rechargeable E-cigarette, and Disposable E-cigarette), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment drives significant growth, offering diverse physical locations like specialty vape shops for consumers to purchase e-cigarettes and vaping products. Valued at USD 13.47 billion in 2017, specialty retail stores provide dedicated sections for various products, enhancing the shopping experience. Major distribution channels include hypermarkets and supermarkets such as Walmart and Tesco. Meanwhile, the online segment flourishes due to e-commerce platforms offering expansive product options, online payments, and doorstep delivery. Market players like Juul Labs and Vaporesso capitalize on online retail platforms, fueling segment growth and overall market expansion.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global e-cigarette market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-cigarette market.

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. One of the main factors that significantly contributed to the growth of the market in North America is the e increasing use of e-cigarettes among consumers. The main revenue generator of the market in North America is the US, with young people being the primary consumer segment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that 2.06 million American middle and high school students, including 2.8% of middle school students and 11.3% of high school students, smoked e-cigarettes over the course of 30 days in 2021. Market players in the US are offering a wide variety of flavors of e-cigarettes with new flavors being launched frequently. Also, the increasing perception that vaping and e-cigarettes have a fashionable appeal. This is fuelling market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Download a Sample Report

The safety of e-cigarettes compared with other tobacco products is a key factor driving the market growth:

Health experts advocate e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to traditional tobacco smoking due to their flavored aerosol delivery system, which reduces exposure to toxic chemicals. This recommendation aims to address smoking-related health issues, including respiratory diseases and cancer, contributing to the market's growth as smokers seek less harmful options.

A key factor shaping the market growth is the increasing number of E-Cigarette and Vape product launches.

Stringent regulations on the sales, advertising, and marketing of e-cigarettes are one of the key challenges hindering the e-cigarette market growth.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a

Free sample report!

Analyst Review:

The E-cigarette Market, also known as the vaping industry, encompasses a wide array of smoking alternatives, including vaping devices, electronic cigarettes, and vaporizers. These products have gained significant popularity as substitutes for traditional tobacco smoking, offering users a variety of options to deliver nicotine through e-liquids. With an emphasis on customization and user experience, e-cigarettes come in various forms such as pod systems, tank mods, rechargeable devices, and disposable e-cigarettes, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

One of the key features driving the appeal of e-cigarettes is the wide range of flavor options available in e-juices. From traditional tobacco flavors to fruit, dessert, and beverage-inspired blends, the vaping industry provides consumers with an extensive selection to suit their taste preferences. Additionally, the availability of different nicotine strengths allows users to tailor their vaping experience according to their nicotine intake requirements.

However, the e-cigarette market is not without its challenges and controversies. Health risks associated with vaping, including concerns about nicotine addiction, exposure to harmful chemicals, and potential long-term effects on health, have raised significant public health concerns. Regulatory bodies, such as the FDA, have implemented regulations to address these issues, including product safety standards, health warnings, and restrictions on marketing strategies targeting youth.

Despite these challenges, the e-cigarette market continues to evolve, driven by ongoing research studies, advancements in product technology, and shifting consumer preferences. The industry faces competition from traditional tobacco products and alternative smoking cessation methods, prompting market players to innovate and adapt to changing trends. As the legal landscape and regulatory framework surrounding e-cigarettes continue to evolve, ensuring compliance with regulations and maintaining consumer trust remain critical priorities for stakeholders in the e-cigarette market.

Market Overview:

The E-cigarette market is witnessing significant growth fueled by the rising popularity of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) as smoking alternatives. E-liquid, the primary component of e-cigarettes, delivers nicotine through advanced nicotine delivery systems. While these devices offer smoking cessation aid for some users, health risks and regulatory concerns persist. Regulation in various regions impacts flavor options and marketing strategies, influencing user experience. Vape shops serve as key distribution channels, offering a wide range of products to cater to consumer preferences. As the market evolves, addressing health risks, enhancing user experience, and navigating regulatory landscapes remain critical factors shaping the future of the e-cigarette market.

Related Reports:

The UK - E-cigarette market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1.61 billion.

The Global E-cigarette and Vape market size is projected to increase by USD 66.83 billion and the market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.41% between 2022 and 2027.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio