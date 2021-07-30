E-cigarette Market to grow by $ 14.39 Billion during 2021-2025 | Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Nicopure Labs LLC, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Turning Point Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing investments by vendors in the global e-cigarette market will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

E-cigarette Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-cigarette Market is segmented as below:

Product

Modular E-cigarette



Next-generation Products



Rechargeable E-cigarette



Disposable E-cigarette

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

E-cigarette Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the e-cigarette market in the tobacco industry include Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Nicopure Labs LLC, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Turning Point Brands Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

E-cigarette Market size

E-cigarette Market trends

E-cigarette Market industry analysis

The e-cigarette market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing availability of e-cigarette across various distribution channels will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stiff competition from other nicotine products will hamper the market growth.

E-cigarette Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-cigarette market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-cigarette market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-cigarette market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-cigarette market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Modular e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Next-generation products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rechargeable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Disposable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Altria Group Inc.

British American Tobacco Plc

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco Inc.

JUUL Labs Inc.

Nicopure Labs LLC

NJOY LLC

Philip Morris International Inc.

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.

Turning Point Brands Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

