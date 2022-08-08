E-cigarette Market to Record a CAGR of 11.2%, Imperial Brands Plc and British American Tobacco Plc Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary covering all major aspects of the market. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the E-cigarette Market size is expected to grow by USD 15.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.2%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The e-cigarette market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Imperial Brands Plc - The company offers e-cigarettes that heat a portion or rod of tobacco, releasing nicotine and other tobacco emissions at substantially lower levels than cigarettes.

British American Tobacco Plc - The company offers e-cigarettes that play a major role in providing smokers with reduced risk as an alternative to cigarettes.

The company offers e-cigarettes that play a major role in providing smokers with reduced risk as an alternative to cigarettes. JUUL Labs Inc. - The company offers e-cigarettes that have replaceable capsules, which come in five flavors regular, menthol, cherry, berry mint, and vanilla.

Regional Market Outlook

The e-cigarette market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for e-cigarettes in the region. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as the significant increase in the use of e-cigarettes among consumers in countries such as the US will drive the growth of the market in North America.

Latest Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Driving the Market-

E-cigarette Market Driver:

Increasing investments by vendors:

Many vendors are also investing in emerging start-ups and e-cigarette distribution channels. For instance, in December 2018, Altria Group invested approximately USD12.8 billion in JUUL Labs and acquired nearly 35% stakes in the company. Similarly, in July 2017, British American Tobacco completed the acquisition of Reynolds American.

E-cigarette Market Trend:

Increasing availability of e-cigarettes across various distribution channels:

The increasing availability of e-cigarettes across various distribution channels is one of the trends in the market. For instance, in 2021, Japan Tobacco Inc. launched its next-generation heated tobacco device, Ploom X. Similarly, in August 2017, Innokin Technology launched a new battery technology for e-cigarettes.

E-cigarette Market Challenge:

Stiff competition from other nicotine products:

The sale of other tobacco products (OTPs), such as smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes, cigars, papers, and pipe tobacco, is increasing, which is challenging the growth of the e-cigarette market. For instance, in August 2017, Cipla launched nicotine patches under the brand Nicotex in India.

E-cigarette Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Altria Group Inc., Axcentria Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Plc, E VAPELAB, ePuffer International Inc., Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., Japan Tobacco Co., JUUL Labs Inc., KangerTech, Nicopure Labs, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., PhixVapor, Shenzhen Eigate Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., Turning Point Brands Inc., Vapor4Life Inc., and White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Research Reports

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Modular e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Modular e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Modular e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Modular e-cigarette - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Modular e-cigarette - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Next-generation products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Next-generation products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Next-generation products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Next-generation products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Next-generation products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Rechargeable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Rechargeable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Rechargeable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Rechargeable e-cigarette - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rechargeable e-cigarette - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Disposable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Disposable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Disposable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Disposable e-cigarette - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Disposable e-cigarette - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Altria Group Inc.

Exhibit 97: Altria Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Altria Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Altria Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Altria Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 British American Tobacco Plc

Exhibit 101: British American Tobacco Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: British American Tobacco Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: British American Tobacco Plc - Key news



Exhibit 104: British American Tobacco Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: British American Tobacco Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Imperial Brands Plc

Exhibit 106: Imperial Brands Plc - Overview



Exhibit 107: Imperial Brands Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Imperial Brands Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Imperial Brands Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Japan Tobacco Co.

Exhibit 110: Japan Tobacco Co. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Japan Tobacco Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Japan Tobacco Co. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Japan Tobacco Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Japan Tobacco Co. - Segment focus

10.7 JUUL Labs Inc.

Exhibit 115: JUUL Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: JUUL Labs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: JUUL Labs Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Nicopure Labs

Exhibit 118: Nicopure Labs - Overview



Exhibit 119: Nicopure Labs - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Nicopure Labs - Key offerings

10.9 NJOY LLC

Exhibit 121: NJOY LLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: NJOY LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: NJOY LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Philip Morris International Inc.

Exhibit 124: Philip Morris International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Philip Morris International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Philip Morris International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Philip Morris International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Shenzhen Eigate Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Shenzhen Eigate Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Shenzhen Eigate Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Shenzhen Eigate Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

